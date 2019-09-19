Kristen Bell Wants to Hang with You at the Premiere of Frozen 2 — and for a Good Cause!

What could be cooler than attending the premiere of Frozen 2? Attending with the film’s very own Kristen Bell, a.k.a. Princess Anna — and now that’s a possibility!

In partnership with Omaze, an online fundraising platform that provides once in a lifetime opportunities while supporting causes around the world, the actress is offering one lucky fan and a friend the opportunity to be flown out to Los Angeles to hang out with her at the film’s world premiere in November.

“Hey guys! I know I’m always inviting you to fun Hollywood parties or fancy premieres, but I thought it might be cool to invite you to hang out with me and Barb doing what we do on any normal day,” Bell, 39, says in the video announcing the partnership, which then shows her hanging out with her dog, Barb, as they do their daily activities like washing dishes, watching TV and going for walks.

Bell soon reveals, though, that she’s “just kidding!”

“I would never do that,” she says. “Obviously, that would be so lame. Instead, I would like to fly you and a friend out to L.A. to join me at the premiere of Frozen 2 this November.”

As the camera pans to Barb at the end of the clip, Bell adds, “If you don’t enter, I know someone who is gunning for your ticket.”

Along with getting the chance to hang with Bell at the premiere (and snap some epic photos!), the winner and their friend will also be put up in a 4-star hotel.

Although no donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes on omaze.com/kristen, fans can increase their odds of winning by donating to receive more entries. All donations will go towards the Women’s Peace & Humanitarian Fund (WPHF), which is a partnership between the United Nations and civil society organizations that works toward a more peaceful and gender-equal world.

Each donation will help WPHF mobilize funding from across the globe to support grassroots women’s organizations that work on the front lines to prevent conflict, respond to crises and accelerate peace in their communities.

RELATED: Frozen 2: Everything We Know About the Disney Sequel

Image zoom Kristen Bell Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Frozen 2 hits theaters on Nov. 22 and, just like the original, will feature Bell as Princess Anna, Idina Menzel as Queen Elsa, Jonathan Groff as Anna’s love interest Kirstoff and Josh Gad as the lovable snowman Olaf.