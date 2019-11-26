Kristen Bell Finds It ‘Weird’ Meeting Frozen’s Anna and Elsa at Disneyland

Kristen Bell admits she’s a little creeped out by her Disneyland Frozen counterpart.

“I’m the OG Anna for sure,” the Frozen II star, 39, said on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday. “But the one thing that’s weird is that when you talk to them, you’ve probably experienced this, they can’t break.”

Bell, who voices little sister Anna in the Disney franchise, recalled how she brought her daughters Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 4, to Disneyland and they met the amusement park’s Anna and Elsa.

Image zoom Kristen Bell (center) with Disney cast members dressed as her Frozen character Anna (left) and Elsa. Steven Diaz/Disney Parks via Getty

“So I got up and we’re taking a picture and I’m like ‘Hi, how are you?’” the actress said. “And she’s like, ‘Arendelle is beautiful today!’ And I’m like, okay she’s … okay. I’ll ask Elsa. And I’m like, ‘How are you doing?’ And she’s like, ‘The ice has just melted and Olaf is thrilled with the summer weather!’ And I’m like, all I want to do is go, ‘Blink twice if you need to be rescued!’ Because this is crazy!”

The Golden Globe nominee admitted that her daughters appreciated the experience, though.

“The kids love it,” she said. “But it is weird to the adults.”

Bell’s new Frozen II broke records last weekend when it had the largest-ever opening for an animated movie.

Frozen II is now playing in theaters.