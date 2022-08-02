Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's Relationship Timeline

From meeting at a dinner party to parenting two daughters together, here’s a breakdown of Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s relationship

Actors Kristen Bell (L) and Dax Shepard backstage at the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California

Actors Kristen Bell (L) and Dax Shepard backstage at the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have set the standard when it comes to true love in Hollywood.

However, the longtime couple — now parents to daughters Lincoln and Delta — weren't always smitten with each other. After meeting Bell in 2007 at a birthday dinner for a mutual friend, Shepard claims he was freaked out by her "unbridled happiness." Luckily, he soon realized her positivity was genuine and his interest was piqued.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

However, it turns out he hadn't made much of an impression on Bell. She claimed the only thing she remembered about him from the night they met was "he talked so much." Sparks didn't fly until weeks later when the two attended a Detroit Red Wings game together.

The couple got engaged in 2010 and officially tied the knot in 2013. "We got married in a tiny room in the Beverly Hills courthouse, and it was still one of the best days of my life," Bell said on CBS's Sunday Morning.

From celebrating career highs to facing personal challenges together, Bell and Shepard have been through it all as a team. Here is a timeline of their relationship.

2007: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard meet at a dinner party

Dax Shepard and fiance Kristen Bell arrive at the 2011 Do Something Awards at Hollywood Palladium on August 14, 2011 in Hollywood, California Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Bell and Shepard initially crossed paths at an intimate sushi dinner celebrating the birthday of Shauna Robertson, producer of Forgetting Sarah Marshall, which premiered in 2008 and starred Bell in her breakout role.

Shepard had recently shot to fame on the MTV series Punk'd, but Bell admitted she didn't recognize him.

What she did notice was how chatty he was. "This guy can ta-alk," she later recalled. Meanwhile, Shepard was suspicious of what he termed the "unbridled happiness" exhibited by Bell and her friends. "I thought, 'Something stinks here; they're in a cult,' " he said in an interview with Good Housekeeping.

2007: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard connect at a Detroit Red Wings game

Two weeks after their initial encounter, Bell and Shepard, both Michigan natives, met again at a Detroit Red Wings hockey game and bonded over their shared home state.

The next day, Shepard got Bell's number from Robertson so he could contact her.

According to Bell, his opening text was bold: "I violated your privacy and got your number from Shauna. How do you feel about that?"

"I was, like, okay, starting it off with a really good joke that makes me feel, like, butterflies. I fell in love with him way before he fell in love with me," Bell recalled.

2007: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard break up — for four days

Just three months into dating, Bell already knew she was in it for the long haul, but as she later shared during an interview with POPSUGAR, Shepard's feelings weren't entirely reciprocated. The actor was still dating other people and not ready to be exclusive after coming out of a nine-year open relationship.

"He sat me down and said, 'I can't have this right now. I think you're wonderful, but I am still dating other people,' " Bell said. Despite feeling disappointed, the actress said she respected the integrity it took for Shepard to be honest about his feelings.

However, only four days went by before Shepard called Bell, explaining that he had realized his mistake.

"He called me and he was like, 'I don't know what I was thinking. I was dating someone else but they're just not as interesting as you, and I don't know what I'm doing,' and he came back," Bell shared.

Shepard also later recalled why he changed his mind, saying, "That's the best personality I've ever seen on a woman. I need to be around it. I want to be around it when I'm 80, but how?"

2009: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard appear on screen together for the first time in When in Rome

Actor Dax Shepard and Actress Kristen Bell arrive at the Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "Couples Retreat" held at Mann's Village Theatre on October 5, 2009 in Westwood, California Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

In 2009, Shepard and Bell worked together for the first time, shooting When in Rome on location in Italy. The film starred Bell as Beth, an unlucky-in-love New Yorker on holiday in Rome. Shepard played the role of Gale, one of Beth's romantic suitors.

Late 2009: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard quietly get engaged

After shooting wrapped on When in Rome, Shepard proposed to Bell, but not without a little encouragement from his friends — particularly Jason Bateman.

"Jason was first to go, 'stop f------ around and marry Kristen,' " said Shepard.

February 1, 2010: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard announce their engagement on the Grammys red carpet

The couple waited until the Grammys in 2010 to announce their engagement, appearing together on the red carpet at the Staples Center. Bell showed off her new engagement ring, a three-carat, emerald-cut diamond.

Bell's rep confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple got engaged over the holidays.

August 2012: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard reunite on-screen in Hit & Run

Actors Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell arrive to the premiere of Open Road Films' "Hit and Run" on August 14, 2012 in Los Angeles, California Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

The couple reunited on-screen in 2012's Hit & Run, a comedy written by Shepard.

November 2012: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are expecting their first child

Their rep confirmed to PEOPLE that Bell and Shepard were pregnant with their first child together.

"They're so excited — they're both ecstatic. They can't wait to become parents," a close friend of the couple told PEOPLE.

March 28, 2013: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard welcome their first baby

Actors Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell arrive at the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 13, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Bell and Shepard welcomed their first child together, daughter Lincoln Bell Shepard, on March 28, 2013. Her arrival was announced in a since-deleted tweet from Shepard, who wrote, "Lincoln Bell Shepard is here. She has mom's beauty and dad's obsession with breasts. Hooray!!!"

Bell also tweeted, "My new roommate poops her pants and doesn't pay rent … basically Dax pre-sobriety :) welcome baby Lincoln xo."

The actress had previously joked about her birth plan during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying, "I want a glass of whiskey, I want the epidural in my back, I want to get hit in the face with a baseball bat and wake me up when it's over because I've seen the videos and it looks terrifying."

June 26, 2013: Kristen Bell proposes to Dax Shepard

Bell and Shepard had always maintained they wanted to wait until gay marriage was legalized in California before tying the knot themselves. On June 26, 2013, the Supreme Court struck down the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), overturning California's Prop 8. Keeping firm on their promise, Bell re-proposed to Shepard, who enthusiastically accepted.

October 17, 2013: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard marry in Beverly Hills

Later that year, Bell and Shepard wed in a private ceremony at the Beverly Hills courthouse.

The couple wanted an event with minimal fanfare. "... we get more than enough attention in our everyday lives. I also wear more than enough party dresses," Bell told PEOPLE.

Getting married changed the couple, giving them a greater sense of security. "It just felt more normal ... It felt nice afterward," Bell said.

Known for bucking tradition, Shepard revealed that despite initially wanting a prenup, the two eventually decided against it.

June 23, 2014: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard announce they're expecting their second child

Actors Dax Shepard (L) and Kristen Bell attend 'The Judge' premiere during the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 4, 2014 in Toronto, Canada Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty

Bell and Shepard's rep confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple were expecting their second child on June 23, 2014.

"I can confirm that Kristen and Dax are expecting their second child and a sibling for Lincoln," the rep told PEOPLE. "The whole family is beyond excited."

December 19, 2014: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard welcome their second daughter

Actors Kristen Bell (L) and Dax Shepard depart the Oscars at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 2, 2014 in Hollywood, California Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

After waiting patiently for the arrival of their second child, Shepard announced the birth of their daughter on Twitter on Dec. 19, 2014. "Delta Bell Shepard is here. She doesn't look like either Kristen or me, but we're gonna keep her anyway," he wrote.

Three years later, Bell revealed personal snapshots of her pregnancy and labor with Delta to commemorate her daughter's birthday.

2017: Dax Shepard casts Kristen Bell as his ex-wife in the film CHiPS

Actors Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell arrive at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "CHiPS" at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 20, 2017 in Hollywood, California Credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

While Shepard was originally unsure if Bell could play a character as unlikeable as the role of his ex-wife in CHiPS, Bell convinced him.

To get the right aesthetic for the role, Bell told Seth Meyers she stopped pumping for a day.

"I was breastfeeding at the time. I wanted my character to have an aggressive boob job, like it's the only thing you can think about when you see someone. So I didn't pump for a full day," she shared. "And I said to the kids, 'Daddy's making a movie, go to the fridge, the food truck is closed.' "

April 24, 2017: Dax posts a sweet throwback photo for the couple's anniversary

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Credit: Dax Shepard Instagram

For their 10-year dating anniversary, Shepard honored Bell with a cute Instagram post. "This was nearly 10 years ago. I often wonder if I chose correctly," he wrote.

September 1, 2018: Kristen Bell congratulates Dax Shepard on 14 years of sobriety

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Credit: Kristen Bell Instagram

Shepard has been open about his struggle to maintain sobriety in the past, something he discussed with Bell at length before their engagement. "What I would do is I would get sober for movies. I cared more about movies — it was the only thing I was more addicted to was being in movies — and so I would get sober for movies and then in between movies it was getting more and more dangerous," he said.

To commemorate her husband's 14 years of sobriety, Bell shared a supportive message for her husband on Instagram. "I will forever be in awe of your dedication, and the level of fierce moral inventory you perform on yourself, like an emotional surgery, every single night. You never fail to make amends, or say sorry when it's needed," she wrote.

February 2019: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard launch a plant-based baby product line

Jay McGraw, Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell, and Jennifer Pullen attend the grand opening of Hello Bello’s first wholly-owned U.S. diaper distribution and manufacturing center on October 26, 2021 in Waco, Texas Credit: Rick Kern/Getty

Bell and Shepard surprised fans by launching a line of plant-based baby products named Hello Bello, which they had been working on for over a year.

Bell told PEOPLE that starting Hello Bello wasn't about looking for "another job or another paycheck."

"I want something that's going to fill my soul. I want to be able to give a lot of stuff away as gifts, as a way of saying thank you for existing in this hard time called parenting," she said.

The couple later opened a diaper factory in Texas, making the brand the only American-based independent diaper company to manufacture diapers from design to delivery.

September 2020: Kristen Bell supports Dax Shepard after he relapses following a motorcycle accident

After breaking his hand during an ATV accident and suffering injuries from a separate motorcycle accident, Shepard revealed to Bell that he had relapsed by abusing prescription medication.

Sobriety had become a major part of Shepard's identity, he said, and he initially had difficulty opening up to Bell and those around him.

In an interview on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Bell openly supported her husband's journey to regain his sobriety. "The thing I love most about Dax is ... that he was able to tell me and tell us and say, 'We need a different plan.' "

Bell recalled Shepard's fierce dedication to their family, "He was, like, 'I don't want to risk this family and I did, so let's put new things in place to make sure it doesn't happen again.' "

December 2020: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard open up about couples therapy

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell arrive to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 Credit: Kevork Djansezian/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Even though Bell and Shepard make marriage look easy, the two opened up about the amount of work they put into their relationship.

Bell claims though the two disagree on almost everything, they do so in a healthy way — a communication style they developed throughout their relationship.

"Therapy is not something to be embarrassed about," Bell told Good Housekeeping. She also revealed it helped her manage her temper and learn to solve problems with Shepard constructively, without contempt. "It's so obvious now that every two years, you have to go back," she told Self.

March 26, 2021: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard talk about supporting mental health during the pandemic

Bell and Shepard have always been open about their parenting philosophies, but the two took it a step further by openly discussing their relationship challenges during the pandemic.

"Balancing work and parenting and especially supporting mental health, it was really hard," the mother of two said, adding that she and Shepard have found therapy particularly useful.

"Therapy's been big for us during the pandemic," she shared. "We both rely on it, my husband and I, for personal growth and ultimately bring what we learn individually into the relationship."

January 3, 2022: Kristen Bell gives Dax Shepard a sweet shoutout on his 47th birthday

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Credit: Kristen Bell Instagram

Bell posted a heartfelt Instagram message for Shepard when he turned 47, showcasing her characteristic humor by talking about his hiccups and lauding him for being a great dad.

April 26, 2022: Kristen Bell calls Dax Shepard "the best there ever was"

While speaking to Page Six at the Broadway show Funny Girl, Bell praised her husband and called him "number one." She added, "Oh, he's the best. He's the best there ever was, 100 percent."

July 6, 2022: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard dye their hair purple