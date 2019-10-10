Kristen Bell Says Her Daughters Know the 'Whole Plotline' of Frozen 2: 'They Know Everything'

Kristen Bell‘s daughters are in the know about some pretty important Disney secrets.

The actress, 39, spoke to PEOPLE about telling her daughters Lincoln, 6, and Dakota, 4, the plotline of the upcoming Frozen 2.

Bell, who is partnering with Lightlife Foods to promote the company’s plant-based products, tells PEOPLE her kids are “excited” to see the film despite knowing how it ends.

“They also already know the whole plotline and all the songs, and I have yet to make them sign an NDA, so I could be screwed because they’re pretty chatty,” she says. “I’ve been singing them the songs for a couple years now because we’ve been working on it for two and a half years.”

While the two girls might know what Anna and Elsa are up to in the highly anticipated sequel, it hasn’t deterred their enthusiasm for it.

Image zoom Kristen Bell Araya Diaz/Getty

RELATED: Proud Mom Moment! Kristen Bell Captures Her Daughter Belting Out Her Own Lizzo Lyrics in the Car

“They are very excited even though they know everything that happens,” Bell says. “They were not as into Frozen one, they were only into Elsa and Anna because their friends were, but I think they’re going to be into Frozen 2.”

Bell’s daughters loved Frozen so much that they demanded their mother dress as Elsa, Idina Menzel‘s character in the film, for Halloween two years in a row.

The Good Place actress shared a photo of herself on Instagram wearing Elsa’s iconic dress while looking none too pleased.

Image zoom Kristen Bell John Shearer/Getty

RELATED: Kristen Bell Calls Her Daughter’s Shaved Head a ‘Ballsier Choice Than I’ll Ever Be Able to Make’

“#Frozen 2 (Otherwise know [sic] as the SECOND year in a row my daughter demanded elsa to match her),” she wrote in October 2018.

In October 2017, the actress wrote, “When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween… you GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT. #halloween.”

Frozen 2 is in theaters Nov. 22.