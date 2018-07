15 Times Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Made Us Believe in Love

While stopping by PEOPLE Now, Shepard recalled the most romantic thing he’s ever done for his wife — and it rivals the sweetest of stories.

“We got into this really crazy one-upmanship of — so she was doing a movie in Alaska and I was shooting Parenthood and I couldn’t go and she was going away for a long time,” he explained. “But then my schedule changed and I didn’t tell her, so I got the seat next to her on the airplane and then I sweet-talked the gate representative to let me on the plane early. So when she went to sit down, I was in her seat reading a newspaper and she kept going, ‘Excuse me, sir. Excuse me, sir. I think you’re in my seat.’ ”

“And then she noticed those hands look familiar and then she started bawling when she saw that I was on the flight,” he said. “And then so she did it to me on the way back.”