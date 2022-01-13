Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and More React to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Engagement

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's friends, including Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Avril Lavigne, shared congratulations following the news of their engagement

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's friends couldn't be more excited for the couple's recent engagement.

In a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, Kelly, 31, got down on one knee and popped the question to Fox, 35, who happily accepted his proposal. She said the pair also sealed the union by drinking each other's blood.

While the lovebirds are undoubtedly reveling in engagement bliss, their celebrity friends wasted no time congratulating the couple on the momentous milestone in their relationship.

"So happy for u guys!!!! 💍😍❤️," Kim Kardashian commented on Fox's video of the proposal, while her sister Kourtney Kardashian simply posted, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

"QUEEN! I am so happy for you! 😍omg," Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn added, while Drew Barrymore — who recently bonded with Kelly during his appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in December — wrote, "@meganfox @machinegunkelly CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU BOTH!!!!!!!"

The "Bloody Valentine" musician also garnered congratulatory responses from friends and followers alike when he gave fans a close-up glimpse of his new fiancée's gorgeous engagement ring — which he helped design with jeweler Stephen Webster.

"F--- YESSSSS 🖤," pal Travis Barker commented, while Yungblud added, "🖤🖤🖤."

"Cut to me and Pete D fighting in a cage over who officiates this wedding," joked comedian Whitney Cummings, while Avril Lavigne — who signed to Barker's DTA Records in November — wrote, "You two are truly the perfect 'pear' 🍐💍 💚🤍congratulations on your engagement! Xx."

Lavinge's boyfriend Mod Sun also offered kind words to the couple, writing, "So f------ happy for both of u. Love u both congrats on this special moment. Y'all were made for each other."

The couple first started dating in May 2020 after meeting on the set of the Randall Emmett-directed film Midnight in the Switchgrass, and both Fox and Kelly have spoken openly about their intense love for one another ever since they went public with their relationship.

"I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," the Jennifer's Body star said in July 2020.