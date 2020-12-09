Addison Rae will star as the female lead Padget in the revamp of 1999's She's All That

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She Is Joining Addison Rae in He's All That

Kourtney Kardashian is taking a dip back into the acting pool in Addison Rae's upcoming film He's All That.

The Poosh founder and reality TV star shared a photo of herself on Tuesday reclining on a bed while reading a script, captioning the picture, "studying @hesallthatmovie."

Rae, who was born Addison Easterling, commented on the snap, "worrkkkkkkk❤️."

The movie's Instagram account reshared the photo on its stories revealing the character the reality star was portraying. "Introducing Jessica Miles Torres #HesAllThat," the post read.

This isn’t Kardashian’s first foray into acting. She made her acting debut on the TV soap opera One Life to Live in 2011, playing the character Kassandra Kavanaugh.

She is also listed as herself on an episode of Dave, according to IMDb.

The film is a revamp of the iconic 1999 film She’s All That, which starred Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook. The new movie will reimagine the original '90s rom-com from a teenage girl's perspective inspired by Prinze Jr.’s role as Zack Siler in the teen classic.

Rae will portray the female lead, Padget, inspired by the character of Zack.

The 20-year-old TikTok star told PEOPLE in an exclusive first look that she fell in love with the original after her mother introduced her to it.

"When I was younger, I was constantly in acting or dance classes and always loved drama class in school," she says. "One of the craziest parts of this year has been the ability to pursue so many of my passions – capping it off with starring in my first movie!"

Her costar, Tanner Buchanan, stars as the boy who gets the makeover from Rae’s character.

He told PEOPLE he loved "that the gender roles are reversed."

"That the girl is the one ‘making over’ the guy," he says. "In reality, they’re both making over each other into better people, like in She’s All That. It really holds true to the original story, but is just updated in a way that feels current … cell phones and social media are pretty integral parts of our lives now!"

The original film centered on a popular high school jock who accepts a bet in transforming his school's nerdy outcast into a prom queen after being dumped by his girlfriend.