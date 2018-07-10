Kong: Skull Island Director Says He Was 'Almost Killed' in Brutal Vietnamese Club Attack

Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts revealed in a new profile that he was almost killed in a club attack by gangsters in Vietnam last year.

The filmmaker, 33, opens up about the attack in a lengthy interview for GQ discussing the extent of his injuries following a random attack in Saigon, Vietnam in September 2017. Vogt-Roberts was jumped by two Canadian-Vietnamese gang members after he exchanged contact information with a woman who had previously turned down their advances.

Kong: Skull Island (2017), which starred Brie Larson, Tom Hiddleston and Samuel L. Jackson, was partially shot in Vietnam.

In security footage described in detail in the article, Vogt-Roberts is seen being attacked repeatedly by two men and their friends in the middle of a night club. The director spent 10 days in the hospital suffering a concussion, fractured skull and hemorrhaging. The worst injury came when a bottle was broken over his head.

“This was not a fight. I was almost killed as were others,” Vogt-Roberts said in the profile. “This was a f—ing assault by insane gangsters.”

Jordan Vogt-Roberts Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Though the director doesn’t remember many details about the attack, he says he didn’t instigate it and was just enjoying his time at a table by the DJ booth when he was approached from behind by the gang members.

“I remember I wasn’t being an —hole,” he said. “I remember I wasn’t instigating. I remember getting punched in the f—ing side of the face. But you never f—ing know. You’re out at a f—ing nightclub.”

Vogt-Roberts returned to the U.S. after his hospital stay and sought to catch the men who attacked him. After months of doing his own investigation, Vogt-Roberts was able to identify the two men; one was later arrested in India for drug dealing.

Brie Larson, Tom Hiddleston and Jordan Vogt-Roberts Victor Chavez/WireImage

While the other still remains at large, Vogt-Roberts is glad he sought justice.

“When I first said I wanted to make sure these guys were caught, so many people looked at me with a defeatist attitude that justice like this couldn’t be served with ‘these dudes,’ ” the director said in a text to Max Marshall, who wrote the profile. “It broke my heart because the resilience, warmth, and graciousness of Vietnam changed my life in ways and it has become clear that no amount of pain will ever skew my appreciation for that country. I suppose the INSANE thing is—I sit here now thinking: I wouldn’t have traded the bizarre introspective emotional insight I gained from this experience for anything. It helped me understand myself and my relationship to the world more clearly. With that being said, I hope they have GQ in Indian prisons.”