Knives Out Star Lakeith Stanfield on Announced Sequel: 'Rian Johnson Might Do Anything'

Our first clue about the Knives Out sequel? Expect the unexpected.

Lakeith Stanfield, who plays Lieutenant Elliott in last year’s wildly popular murder mystery, said he’s still in the dark about the newly announced project.

“Rian Johnson is such a good writer, he might do anything,” the actor, 28, tells PEOPLE of the writer/director’s plans. “But I’m glad they’re doing another one.”

Last month, Johnson announced that a sequel was in development and sent fans into a frenzy. On Feb. 6, Lionsgate revealed the project was going forward.

The first film followed the quirky detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) as he investigated unusual circumstances surrounding the death of wealthy crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer).

In the sequel, Craig will reprise his role as Blanc as he tackles a new case.

“He’s great,” Stanfield, 28, said of working with the British actor.

At the Oscars, Johnson told PEOPLE TV’s Lola Ogunnaike that he was already working on the sequel’s script.

“I’m writing what hopefully will be the next one right now,” he said. “The idea is it would be Daniel Craig as the detective — whole new cast, whole new case, whole new location. It’s just like doing another Hercule Poirot mystery like Agatha Christie did.”

Could Stanfield’s character make a comeback?

“I don’t know, you’ll have to ask the people responsible for that,” he says.

In addition to Knives Out, the California native appeared alongside Adam Sandler in the indie hit Uncut Gems. Next, he’ll star with Issa Rae in dreamy romance film The Photograph, out on Valentine’s Day.

Knives Out was a massive hit at the box office, with a cast made up of A-Listers pulling in over $250 million worldwide against a $40 million budget.

The cast included Golden Globe nominee Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Colette, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson and Katherine Langford.