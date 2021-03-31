Rian Johnson will also be writing and directing the two upcoming sequels

It's Official! Knives Out 2 and 3 Are in the Works with Daniel Craig Returning as Detective Blanc: Reports

Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc has a long life ahead of him on the big screen.

The actor is set to reprise his role as the genius detective in two upcoming sequels to Knives Out that will be written and directed by Rian Johnson, according to multiple reports.

Lionsgate did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The two sequels will find a home at Netflix, with the streaming site paying more than $400 million, according to Deadline.

Knives Out was born out of Johnson's love for Agatha Christie novels, and he set out to write his own whodunnit centering around the death of a crime novelist (Plummer), which sets off a fight for his estate among his children and grandchildren.

Among the dysfunctions of his family, Det. Benoit Blanc investigates the suspicious circumstances of his death with everyone in the family a suspect.

The film earned $311 million worldwide and Johnson earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay in 2020.

After receiving the Oscar nomination, Johnson told Deadline he "had such a good time making" the film that he was looking forward to a sequel.

"[I had] such a great time working with Daniel, and now just seeing that audiences are responding to it, the idea of continuing it on seems like it would just be a blast," Johnson said. "But there's a lot that has to happen before that can happen, first and foremost being writing a script. So, we'll see."