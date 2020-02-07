Knives Out Sequel Is Official as the Film Approaches $300 Million at Worldwide Box Office

Rian Johnson‘s Knives Out is officially getting a sequel.

The movie, which is close to earning $300 million at the worldwide box office, was mentioned during a Lionsgate earnings call in which the studio CEO Jon Feltheimer said planning had begun for a Knives Out franchise, according to meeting notes obtained by PEOPLE.

“We will continue the stories of two other successful franchises as we plan production starts for both John Wick 4 and the next Knives Out film,” Feltheimer said.

The news comes as Johnson, 46, revealed to The Hollywood Reporter last month that he has begun work on a sequel focused on Daniel Craig’s detective Benoit Blanc.

The director said he is reportedly looking to make the film within the next year, according to THR.

Johnson received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay. The film was also nominated for three Golden Globe Awards.

Image zoom Ana de Armas and Daniel Craig in Knives Out Claire Folger/Lionsgate

After receiving the Oscar nomination, he told Deadline he “had such a good time making” the film that he was looking forward to a sequel.

“[I had] such a great time working with Daniel, and now just seeing that audiences are responding to it, the idea of continuing it on seems like it would just be a blast,” Johnson said. “But there’s a lot that has to happen before that can happen, first and foremost being writing a script. So, we’ll see.”

The film focused on Blanc investigating the death of Harlan (Christopher Plummer), the patriarch of an eccentric and combative family. The cast included newcomer Ana de Armas and Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Colette, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson and Katherine Langford as Harlan’s family members.

Image zoom Daniel Craig Celeste Sloman

Craig told reporters at the New York premiere of the movie that he was happy to play a more comedic role after being known for serious characters, like James Bond.

“I have fun playing every part I play,” Craig said. “I mean, this is just one of those great opportunities to come and do a fun script with an amazing bunch of people, a lovely, great director, and I’m always out and having fun. I’m never happier than on a movie set.”

Knives Out is still playing in theaters.