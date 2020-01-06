Knives Out Director Says He's Working on Sequel Focused on Daniel Craig's Detective Benoit Blanc

Benoit Blanc is back.

After successfully unspooling the mystery surrounding Harlan Thrombey’s death in the original Knives Out, Daniel Craig‘s detective Blanc will be taking on a new case in Rian Johnson’s upcoming sequel.

The writer and director revealed to The Hollywood Reporter over Golden Globes weekend that he is already working on a follow-up, this time focused around Craig’s southern detective. Johnson reportedly also said he was looking to make the film within the next year.

Knives Out was a rocking success at the box office, with a cast made up of A-Listers pulling in over $247 million worldwide against a $40 million budget.

The cast included newcomer Ana de Armas as Marta, Christopher Plummer as Harlan and Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Colette, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson and Katherine Langford as his family.

Image zoom Daniel Craig Celeste Sloman

Craig told reporters at the New York premiere of the movie that he was happy to play a more comedic role after being known for serious characters, like James Bond.

“I have fun playing every part I play,” he said. I” mean, this is just one of those great opportunities to come and do a fun script with an amazing bunch of people, a lovely, great director, and I’m always out and having fun. I’m never happier than on a movie set.”

Knives Out is now playing.