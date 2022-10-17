'Knives Out' Director Confirms That Daniel Craig's Character Benoit Blanc Is 'Obviously' Queer

Daniel Craig reprises his role as Detective Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which begins streaming on Netflix Dec. 23

By
Published on October 17, 2022 08:58 AM
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022). (L - R) Kate Hudson as Birdie, Jessica Henwick as Peg, Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc, and Leslie Odom Jr. as Lionel
Daniel Craig (center) in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022). Photo: John Wilson/Netflix

Daniel Craig's Knives Out character Benoit Blanc is a member of the LGBTQ community, according to the film's director.

Over the weekend, filmmaker Rian Johnson and Craig, 54, appeared at a press conference during the London Film Festival, where the duo revealed that the actor's idiosyncratic detective is in a same-sex relationship.

According to Insider, a scene in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery — the sequel to 2019's Knives Out — indicates that Blanc is living with a man.

When asked during the press conference about the scene and whether Blanc is queer, Johnson, 48, replied, "Yes, he obviously is," the outlet reports.

"And there's nobody in the world I can imagine in bringing me more joy for Benoit Blanc to be with," he continued, referencing the actor who will star as Blanc's lover. Craig added, "No spoilers, [but] who wouldn't want to live with that person?"

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022). Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc
Daniel Craig (center) in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022). John Wilson/Netflix

Alongside Craig reprising his role as Blanc, Glass Onion also stars Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline and Dave Bautista.

Meanwhile, Hugh Grant, Yo-Yo Ma and the late Angela Lansbury and Stephen Sondheim are credited as playing themselves, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The sequel focuses on tech billionaire Miles Bron (Norton, 53), who invites friends for a trip to his private island, though one of them soon winds up dead.

Plans for a follow-up film were first announced in February 2020 and later confirmed in March 2021 as Netflix paid more than $400 million for the rights to the franchise. The movie began filming in Greece in June 2021 and concluded in September of that year.

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE + Entertainment Weekly TIFF Studio 2022: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

The first teaser trailer for the movie was released in September, setting the stage for another murder mystery.

Aside from Craig's Blanc being featured in both films, it appears that there isn't any correlation between the two projects, since they involve two completely different murders and suspects. Johnson also clarified that Knives Out 2 serves more as a standalone than a sequel.

"I've never really been interested in doing sequels, but this, the idea of doing more of these with Daniel as his character, is not sequels," the filmmaker told Uproxx in 2019.

He added, "It's just what Agatha Christie did. It's just coming up with a whole new mystery, a whole new location, all new cast, whole new mechanics of the appeal of a mystery and everything. It'd be a blast."

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is streaming on Netflix Dec. 23.

