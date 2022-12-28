Benoit Blanc has even more mysteries to solve.

Following the release of the anticipated Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, on Dec. 23, a follow-up film for the murder mystery franchise is currently in the works.

The upcoming sequel was first announced in March 2021, when Netflix bought the rights to the Knives Out franchise in a reported $400 million deal that included a second and third film.

Though the film is still in the very early stages, a few details have already been teased by star Daniel Craig and Rian Johnson, the writer and director of the first two films. Fans also believe that the second film offers a major clue about the plot of the third film.

From the returning cast to the potential release date, here's everything to know about Knives Out 3.

Who is starring in Knives Out 3?

Daniel Craig in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022). John Wilson/Netflix

Craig is slated to reprise his role as detective Benoit Blanc in the upcoming film. Seeing as Johnson has described the film trilogy as an anthology, it's unlikely that any other cast members from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will return.

That being said, the internet is already busy fan-casting new stars for the third installment, with names such as Jennifer Coolidge, Keke Palmer and Oscar Issac on the "wish list."

What will Knives Out 3 be about?

An official plot for Knives Out 3 hasn't been announced yet, though some fans believe the second film includes an Easter egg about the storyline for the upcoming movie.

In one of the early scenes from the film, when everyone is surprised to see Benoit Blanc at the dock, Claire Debella (Kathryn Hahn) asks, "Did you solve the murder of — oh — whatshername — the ballet dancer thing, that's you?" Fans believe this is a hint that the third film could actually be a prequel about one of Benoit Blanc's earlier cases.

Who is directing Knives Out 3?

Dave J Hogan/Getty

Johnson, who directed both Knives Out and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, will return to direct the third film. He will also pen the script for the upcoming movie.

When will Knives Out 3 come out?

In an interview with Deadline published in November 2022, Johnson revealed that he is still in the early process of planning the third film, meaning that a release date is still far away.

"[It's] the idea of figuring out how it can be completely different from this one as well as the first one," he said, noting that he will likely start penning the script in early 2023.

"I've got a Moleskine notebook that I carry everywhere and I'm constantly jotting stuff down in it. The first 80 percent of the process, for me, is scribbling in notebooks and structuring it all out. I'm trying to get ahead," he continued. "Even when I'm doing all the publicity for this film, I'm trying to start building up a structure, an idea, so that after New Year, when it's time to actually get to work, I'm hopefully not just staring at that horrible blank page. But you always are, I guess."

Seeing that Knives Out and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery had a three-year gap between their release dates, a third film might not hit Netflix until 2025.

Will there be a Knives Out 4?

John Wilson/Netflix

While Netflix hasn't greenlit a fourth film, Johnson is on board to make more movies if the script is right. "If each one of these can really be what Agatha Christie did, if it can be not just in a totally new location and a new cast, but also trying something exciting, I'll keep doing it as long as Daniel [Craig] and I are having a good time. I'll keep making these as long as they let me," he told Variety.

Craig echoed those same thoughts while speaking with Deadline, adding, "If people are interested, then we'll make them. But if there ever came a point where either Rian and I thought we were just churning them out, I think we would back away. I mean, I just don't think that's what either of us want to do in life. Unless people are getting genuine fun out of them, forget it."