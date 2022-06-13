Rian Johnson explains how the newly unveiled title for Knives Out 2, with an ensemble cast led by Daniel Craig, was inspired by Agatha Christie

Knives Out 2 Reveals Title: 'Much More to Come' for Greece-Set Sequel, Director Teases

The sequel to Knives Out has a name!

Writer-director Rian Johnson announced the title of the highly anticipated follow-up to 2019's Knives Out on Twitter Monday — Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery — alongside a fun teaser video that also listed several members of the extensive cast.

Johnson, 48, used the social-media platform to build a bit of suspense (naturally) before the big reveal, explaining the reasoning behind the title.

"Something I love about Agatha Christie is how she never tread water creatively. I think there's a misperception that her books use the same formula over and over, but fans know the opposite is true," he wrote.

Johnson continued, "It wasn't just settings or murder methods, she was constantly stretching the genre conceptually. Under the umbrella of the whodunnit she wrote spy thrillers, proto-slasher horrors, serial killer hunts, gothic romances, psychological character studies, glam travelogues."

The filmmaker went on to say that "to emulate Christie and have every film be like a whole new book, with its own tone, ambition, reason for being" was "what excited [him] about the prospect of making more mysteries with Daniel [Craig] as Benoit Blanc."

He concluded by sharing the title and promised in a final tweet, "MUCH MORE TO COME!"

Glass Onion will be the first of two sequels, with Johnson returning as director for both. No plot details have been announced for either follow-up.

While chatting with PEOPLE last year, Bautista, who filmed Glass Onion in Greece with the rest of the cast, teased that the sequel includes a "great" lineup of characters and an even more thrilling story.

"I really think it's going to be as good, if not better, than the first one. I'm always afraid to say that because I don't want anybody to get offended saying that we're going to be better, but I really do think this," he tells PEOPLE. "I think the characters are just so much more colorful. I think people are really going to dig this."

"The characters are just so great. They're so different," added former WWE star, 53. "Everybody's cast so well. I was working with a couple of my castmates and was mesmerized by their performances and just how well they've adapted into these characters. I think the characters in this are even more quirky than the first one."