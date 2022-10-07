We know you're on the edge of your knife seat for more mysteries with detective Benoit Blanc!

Following the success of 2019's Knives Out, the film starring Daniel Craig as the idiosyncratic detective is getting a sequel.

Plans for a follow-up film were first announced in February 2020 and later confirmed in March 2021 as Netflix paid more than $400 million for the rights to the franchise.

Officially titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the movie includes yet another star-studded cast and nail-biting murder mystery, this time set in Greece.

Over the past few months, Netflix has shared a handful of details, including first-look images and an official trailer. Now, the film finally has a theatrical release date.

Read ahead for everything to know about the anticipated Knives Out sequel.

Who is in the Knives Out 2 cast?

Cast of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Netflix

Just like the first film, Knives Out 2 is stacked with a star-studded cast. Daniel Craig returns as detective Benoit Blanc alongside new stars Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista.

What is Knives Out 2 about?

JOHN WILSON/NETFLIX

Per the official tagline from Netflix, the upcoming film follows Benoit Blanc as he "peels back the layers in a new [director] Rian Johnson whodunit." Set on a lavish private estate on a Greek island, "Blanc soon meets a distinctly disparate group of friends gathering at the invitation of billionaire Miles Bron for their yearly reunion," the description continues.

How does Knives Out connect to Knives Out 2?

Ana de Armas and Daniel Craig in Knives Out. Claire Folger/Lionsgate

Aside from Craig's detective Benoit Blanc being featured in both films, it appears that there isn't any correlation between the two films, since they involve two completely different murders and suspects.

Director and writer Rian Johnson also clarified that Knives Out 2 serves more as a standalone than a sequel.

"I've never really been interested in doing sequels, but this, the idea of doing more of these with Daniel as his character, is not sequels," he told Uproxx in 2019. "It's just what Agatha Christie did. It's just coming up with a whole new mystery, a whole new location, all new cast, whole new mechanics of the appeal of a mystery and everything. It'd be a blast."

When did Knives Out 2 start filming?

Netflix

The movie began filming in Greece in June 2021 and concluded in September 2021.

Is there a trailer for Knives Out 2?

The first teaser trailer for the movie was released in September, setting the stage for another murder mystery.

When is the Knives Out 2 release date?

Netflix

The film is slated to run in select theaters from Nov. 23-29 before hitting Netflix, per The Hollywood Reporter.

After its theatrical release, the film will be available to stream on Netflix on Dec. 23.

Will there be a Knives Out 3?

Netflix

If you're hoping for more murder mysteries with Benoit Blanc, you're in luck! When Netflix bought the rights to the Knives Out franchise in 2021, the reported $400 million deal included a second and third film, according to Deadline. However, no further details have been revealed about the third film.