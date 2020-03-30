See KJ Apa Embody Christian Singer Jeremy Camp in Touching I Still Believe Deleted Scene

Real-life Christian music singer Jeremy Camp is looking for his breakthrough hit in a deleted scene from I Still Believe — exclusive to PEOPLE.

In the moving drama, Riverdale‘s KJ Apa plays Camp at the beginning of his career, when the singer fell in love with Melissa Henning-Camp, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer shortly before they married.

In the clip, Camp struggles to work on a song in a restaurant and asks his friend for advice as Henning (Britt Roberston) works as a waitress.

“You’re writing what you think people want to hear,” his friend, Jean-Luc Lajoie (Nathan Parsons), asks him. “What are you trying to say?”

“I don’t know what I want to say. Honestly,” Camp says. “It’s like I’m trying to give answers when all I have are questions.”

When Camp asks Jean-Luc how his own song about a girl he’s interested in is coming along, Jean-Luc replies, “Dude, she is the one thing I can’t put into words,” while glancing at Henning, making it clear they’re both interested in her.

Camp married Henning in October 2000 after meeting her at a Bible study in 1999. Henning died just four months later at the age of 21. Camp was 23.

“It’s the most painful part of my life,” Camp, now 42, told PEOPLE earlier this month. “I believed that she was going to be healed and we would have this long story together.”

After Henning’s death, Camp tried to remember what she’s told him from her hospital bed.

“She said, ‘If one life is changed by what I go through, it’s all worth it,’” he recalled.

Camp wrote the song “I Still Believe” based on his experience with his wife’s death. The film is based on Camp’s 2013 memoir.

“There is hope at the end of hardship,” Camp says. “Instead of turning my back and being an angry, bitter person at God, it made me stronger.”

Camp’s current wife, Adrienne, 38, attended one of his concerts in which he opened up about Henning. Adrienne, a South-African born Christian singer-songwriter said she’d gone through a hard time and hearing Camp talk about Henning’s story “change my life,” she told PEOPLE.

Camp and Adrienne connected on tour two years after Henning’s death. They married in 2003 and now have three children: Bella, 15, Arie, 13, and Egan, 8 — all three of whom are gifted musically, boasts their proud father.

I Still Believe is available to rent through On Demand platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play and cable providers.