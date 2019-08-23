Kit Harington Is Rumored to Star in a Marvel Film Following Game of Thrones: Report

Is Kit Harington preparing to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

The actor, 32, is rumored to be appearing in an upcoming Marvel film, according to Deadline. Disney is set to reveal its lineup of movies this weekend at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.

Disney provided no comment. A rep for Harington did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Harington last appeared as Jon Snow in the hit HBO series Game of Thrones, for which he has been nominated for an Emmy Award.

He wouldn’t be the first actor from Game of Thrones to join the MCU. His former costar Richard Madden is set to appear as Icarus in The Eternals opposite Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Kumail Nanjiani, which was announced at San Diego Comic-Con last month.

This has been a whirlwind year for Harington. The actor said goodbye to Jon Snow in the final season of Game of Thrones earlier this summer.

Since the series ended, he’s been focused on keeping a low-profile as he sought treatment for “personal issues” at a wellness facility in Connecticut.

Harington has been spending more time in London with his wife, Rose Leslie, whom he met while filming the first season of the HBO series.

“The two are enjoying the summer, spending time with family and friends,” a source told PEOPLE in June. “While he was in Connecticut, she was laying low. It seemed their focus was just getting Kit feeling better. And he does look better.”

The source added, “Kit and Rose seem happy.”

That month, Harington and Leslie also celebrated their first wedding anniversary.