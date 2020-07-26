The surprise news was announced just days after The Kissing Booth 2 dropped on Netflix

The Kissing Booth 3 Was Filmed Already! Joey King and Netflix Announce Release in 2021

The third installment of Netflix's popular rom-com franchise, The Kissing Booth, was filmed in secret alongside the sequel in South Africa.

Just days after The Kissing Booth 2 dropped on Netflix, the streaming service announced the news on Twitter. Joey King, who stars in the film and serves as executive producer, also shared the news on her Instagram.

"Coming to Netflix in 2021 #TheKissingBooth3. I couldn't be happier!!!! Should Elle go to Berkeley or Harvard?" she wrote, alongside a video clip teasing the upcoming film.

The movie is already in post-production and set to premiere in 2021. The entire cast — including King, Joel Courtney, Jacob Elordi, Taylor Zakhar Perez and Molly Ringwald — will be returning for the next installment.

The Kissing Booth 2 officially premiered on Friday. The follow-up to the popular 2018 original finds King reuniting with her original costars Courtney and Elordi. The film is based on the novel The Kissing Booth 2: Going the Distance by Beth Reekles, who also penned the first novel the first installment is based on.

The sequel follows Elle (King) juggling her long-distance romance with Noah (Elordi), changing relationship with best friend Lee (Courtney), and her feelings for a new classmate, all as college decisions continue to loom.

A trailer for the movie sets up the drama that unfolds as Noah and Elle attempt a long-distance romance. With Noah studying at Harvard, Elle is busy completing her senior year at high school where she meets a handsome and charismatic new classmate named Marco (Zakhar Perez).

As the preview teases, Elle isn't the only one tempted by an attractive stranger, with Noah growing close to a fellow college student, played by Maisie Richardson-Sellers.

In the original film, Courtney and King played life-long best friends who are tested by Elle’s secret relationship with Noah — even though it’s against the rules of their friendship. But after Noah and Elle inadvertently kiss at a kissing booth she set up for the school, the two are forced to reckon with their feelings while trying not to hurt Lee.

The sweet teen comedy left off with Noah and Elle confessing their feelings for each other before he moves away to go to college at Harvard and their relationship ambiguous.

After The Kissing Booth 2's official Netflix debut, King shared a sweet photo of her and Zakhar Perez celebrating the new film together.