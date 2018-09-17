Kirstie Alley Says Not Sleeping with John Travolta Was 'the Hardest Decision I’ve Ever Made'

Kirstie Alley is clearing out some of the skeletons in her closet.

The actress was a guest on the Dan Wootton Interview podcast where she revealed she fell in love with her Look Who’s Talking costar John Travolta in the late ’80s. Alley said the feeling was “mutual,” but she decided not to start a sexual relationship with the actor because she was married to Parker Stevenson at the time.

“I will say it’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, the hardest decision I’ve ever made because I was madly in love with him — we were fun and funny together,” Alley, 67, said. “It wasn’t a sexual relationship because I’m not going to cheat on my husband. But, you know, I think there are things that are way worse than sexual relationships, than cheating on someone that way. I consider what I did even worse because I actually let myself fall in love with him and stay in love with him for a long time.”

Alley went on to admit that she continued flirting with Travolta, 64, even after he married current wife Kelly Preston in 1991. That is, until Preston herself put an end to it.

“Kelly came up to me, and they were married then, and she said, ‘Erm, why are you flirting with my husband?’” Alley said. “And that was sort of when I had to make a decision and that was pretty much the end of that.”

Kirstie Alley, John Travolta and Kelly Preston in 2007 Kevin Winter/Getty

While Preston and Travolta are approaching their 30th anniversary in a few years, Alley later divorced Stevenson in 1997 after 14 years of marriage. The two share kids William True, 25, and Lillie Price, 24.

In the end, Alley is glad the two never acted on anything.

“John and I would have devoured each other because John and I are so alike,” she said. “It would be like two blazing stars that just fizzled out.”