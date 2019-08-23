Kirstie Alley and John Travolta Reunite at the Premiere of His New Film The Fanatic

Image zoom Kirstie Alley and John Travolta

It’s a Look Who’s Talking reunion!

Kirstie Alley and John Travolta were photographed together at the premiere of his new film The Fanatic in Hollywood, California, on Thursday night.

Alley, 68, and Travolta, 65, embraced as they smiled in the photograph. Alley wore a black dress while the actor wore a black shirt and a burgundy jacket.

The two actors worked together in the 1989 film Look Who’s Talking in which Alley played a single mother while Travolta played a cab driver helping her raise her son as they fall in love.

They made two more sequels with Look Who’s Talking Too in 1990 and Look Who’s Talking Now in 1993.

John Travolta and Kirstie Alley in the film Look Who's Talking.

In August 2018, Alley revealed the depth of her friendship with Travolta while on Celebrity Big Brother U.K.

“I think I kissed Travolta,” Alley said. “I almost ran off and married John. I did love him, I still love him. If I hadn’t been married I would’ve gone and married him and I would’ve been in an airplane because he has his own plane.”

Despite Alley claiming Travolta felt the same way, they didn’t act on it as Alley was married to Parker Stevenson at the time.

“It took me years to not look at John as a romantic interest, she said, adding he was “the greatest love of my life.”

Alley divorced Stevenson in 1997. But by then, Travolta was already married to actress Kelly Preston, who Alley said would “bust” her.

“She would be, like, ‘Are you flirting with my husband?’ And the answer was, ‘Yes,’” Alley said.