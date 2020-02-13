Kirstie Alley Says She and John Travolta 'Really Want to' Make Another Look Who's Talking Movie

Image zoom Snap/Shutterstock

Kirstie Alley isn’t saying no to another Look Who’s Talking sequel.

On Wednesday, the actress appeared on The Talk where she was asked by co-host Sheryl Underwood if she and John Travolta would ever do another sequel to their classic 1989 film.

“John and I, we both really want to do it, because we think it’s funny that we’re the grandparents,” Alley, 69, said.

“Our kids will be ugly so that we’ll still be the stars, but the grandkids can be really cute,” she joked. “But we don’t know what’s happening. We heard a rumor they were doing it, but I don’t know if it’s with us or without us.”

Alley added, “So if you want to write cards and letters? Does anyone do that anymore? You can go online!”

The actress and Travolta, 65, made two more sequels: the 1990 Look Who’s Talking Too and 1993’s Look Who’s Talking Now!

A reboot for the film was reported to be underway by Deadline in July 2019 with The Wedding Ringer’s Jeremy Garelick set to write and direct.

The original film was written by Clueless scribe Amy Heckerling and had a unique perspective on parenting, featuring a voice-over by Bruce Willis giving baby Mikey’s hilarious point of view.

In the film, Alley’s character, Mollie, is a single businesswoman woman who conceived Mikey as a result of an affair with a married man (played by George Segal). Travolta’s character, a cab driver named James, becomes a love interest to Mollie and a father figure to Mikey.

Audiences were charmed, with Look Who’s Talking grossing nearly $300 million worldwide.

Garelick told Deadline he’s looking forward to getting back to the magic that made those projects a hit.

“What excited me about doing is, I have four kids, including twins, and this is something they can watch, and share some of the experience I had with my wife,” he said. “Like, figuring out how to raise these kids, with all the mistakes that happen. Add in the voices that are keyed to facial expressions, it just really seems like a fun idea.”

“Everyone can relate to babies,” he added. “The challenge is, that was a really good movie, Travolta and Kirstie Alley had great chemistry and Amy Heckerling wrote a great script. We’re in the early stages of figuring out what the story is for the modern version of the movie.