Kirstie Alley Blasts Bette Midler Over Joke About Black Conservatives: 'We Get It, You Hate Trump'

Bette Midler has once again sparked controversy online over a joking comment she made regarding the support from President Donald Trump from some in the black community.

Earlier this week, Midler, an outspoken critic of Trump’s, shared a photo taken from a campaign rally and expressed her surprise at seeing so many black men in attendance.

“Look, there are African American men in this shot! How much did he pay them to be ‘blackground’?” the 72-year-old singer and actress quipped, seemingly making a pointed remark about the president’s recent racist remarks and how that could reflect on 2020 election results.

Midler’s joke caused a backlash against conservatives, who pointed out that political ideology and race do not necessarily go hand-in-hand.

Among the many who spoke out against Midler included Kirstie Alley, who previously endorsed Trump ahead of the last election, only to later reverse her position.

“This is one of the most racist, degrading “jokes” I’ve seen on Twitter & that’s saying a lot.” Alley, 68, wrote in response to the Tweet.

The actress went on to point out that while Midler has her own strong opinions about Trump and those who support him, that doesn’t necessarily line up with reality.

“We get it Bette, you hate Trump & that’s your right but to imply Black men have to be PAID to celebrate their OWN political views is pure and REAL racism. And “BLACKGROUND”?? WTF??!!” she added.

This is one of the most racist, degrading "jokes" I've seen on Twitter & that's saying a lot. We get it Bette, you hate Trump & that's your right but to imply Black men have to be PAID to celebrate their OWN political views is pure and REAL racism. And "BLACKGROUND"?? WTF??!! https://t.co/7PXH75tf8i — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) July 25, 2019

Alley has spoken out in the past over the way some supporters of either political party choose to speak about those who share different beliefs.

“I understand preferring Democrat over GOP or vice versa. What I don’t understand is why people feel the need to say hideous things demonizing citizens of either party,” she wrote in January 2018.

Although Midler has not replied to Alley, she did briefly respond to another Twitter user who disagreed with the way the music legend expresses herself online.

In response to a message from Rob Reiner, who recently shared that he was in favor of beginning impeachment proceedings, the social media user criticized the pair for the way they conduct themselves.

“You must’ve been watching with #BigotBette @BetteMidler,” they wrote, sharing a screenshot of Midler’s Tweet. “Those who scream the loudest (and drop the most F-bombs)..”

As many as I feel like! Personally, I enjoy swearing. Why don’t you try it, you uptight…..ha! https://t.co/ipqdOT46xe — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) July 25, 2019

In response, Midler shared that she wasn’t about to change her online behavior anytime soon.

“As many as I feel like! Personally, I enjoy swearing. Why don’t you try it, you uptight…..ha!” she wrote.