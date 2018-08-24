Kirstie Alley Says She 'Almost Ran Off and Married' John Travolta: 'I Still Love Him'

Kirstie Alley is opening up about her past love with John Travolta.

The actress, 67, revealed the depth of her friendship with Travolta, 64, as she regaled her fellow Celebrity Big Brother U.K. housemates with stories of her past romances.

“I think I kissed Travolta,” Alley said. “I almost ran off and married John. I did love him, I still love him. If I hadn’t been married I would’ve gone and married him and I would’ve been in an airplane because he has his own plane.”

The two are both Scientologists and starred together in the 1989 film Look Who’s Talking and the sequels it spawned: 1990’s Look Who’s Talking Too and 1993’s Look Who’s Talking Now.

Kirstie Alley and John Travolta Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Alley also spoke about her former costar Patrick Swayze, who she also developed romantic feelings for while filming the 1985 miniseries North and South.

“I would’ve loved to have an affair with Patrick Swayze but we were both married so I wouldn’t have gone off [with him],” she said.

“I kissed him and I wish I could’ve had an affair but I’m a strong believer in fidelity and he was married,” Alley continued. “When you get on the road and you do a movie, it’s very easy to fall in love with your leading man. Very, very easy.”

Patrick Swayze and Kirstie Alley on the set of North and South ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty

She added, “Think about it. We shot North and South for a year. So, for a year you’re around this person and it’s just hard, I think.”

While she may have been attracted to Swayze, she told Howard Stern in 2013 she never felt about anyone the way she felt about Travolta, explaining the feelings were mutual.

Kirstie Alley and John Travolta in Look Who's Talking SNAP/REX/Shutterstock

Despite Travolta allegedly feeling the same way, they didn’t act on it as Alley was married to Parker Stevenson at the time.

“It took me years to not look at John as a romantic interest, she said, adding he was “the greatest love of my life.”

Alley divorced Stevenson in 1997. While she was a single woman, Travolta was by then already married to actress Kelly Preston, who Alley said would “bust” her.

“She would be, like, ‘Are you flirting with my husband?’ And the answer was, ‘Yes,'” Alley said.