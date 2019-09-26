Kirsten Dunst Really Wants to Make Another Bring It On Movie: 'Why Not? It'd Be So Fun!'

Kirsten Dunst is ready to bring back her cheerleading moves!

While appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show Wednesday, the actress, 37, told host Kelly Clarkson that she would be more than happy to make another Bring It On film, should the original creators throw out the idea.

“If they wanted to make another movie, I would make another movie!” she was quick to tell the audience. “Why not? It’d be so fun!”

Dunst went on to tell Clarkson that nobody expected the original movie to turn into the phenomenon that it did — one that netted five sequels and an adapted Broadway musical in 2011.

“We made that movie for no money, zero money,” she shared. “It was a Universal movie, but like one of those that they were like ‘Go do what you want,’ like this little cheerleading movie.”

But when opening week rolled around, Dunst admitted, “We were all so surprised.”

“It was huge. That’s always the best — when you don’t expect anything and then it became so huge,” she shared.

Clarkson, 37, joined the audience in encouraging Dunst to make another movie with the original cast, which included America’s Got Talent judge Gabrielle Union.

“Oh my God, a Bring It On sequel, do it again,” Clarkson gushed.

Image zoom Ken Jacques/Universal/Beacon/Kobal/Shutterstock

While Bring It On first premiered nearly 20 years ago, Dunst recently shared on Sirius XM’s In-Depth With Larry Flick that it’s usually the only movie she is remembered for.

“I’ve never been recognized in my industry,” she said.

Later, the actress added that she would love to be recognized again during awards season.

“I’ve never been nominated for anything. Maybe like, twice for a Golden Globe when I was little and one for Fargo. I always feel like nobody — I don’t know, maybe they just think I’m the girl from Bring It On,” she told Flick.

Currently, the actress stars in the Showtime series, On Becoming a God in Central Florida.