Kirsten Dunst Says Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt Treated Her 'Like a Little Sister' on 1994 Movie Set

Kirsten Dunst is looking back to the special bond she formed with Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt on the set of their 1994 movie Interview with the Vampire.

The trio starred in the thriller as vampires 25 years ago, and Dunst recalled her time with the blossoming A-Listers while appearing on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday. After Colbert asked if she remembered feeling how big of a deal it was to act opposite the two stars, Dunst, now 37, was quick to point out the age difference between her and Pitt, now 55, and Cruise, now 57.

“I did, but I was also very innocent,” Dunst said of starring with the heartthrobs at just 12 years old. “I feel like I watched Brad in A River Runs Through and Tom was in Far and Away, which I loved. They treated me like a little sister. It was very sweet, I was a very innocent 12 year old. I was just doing my job and they were very sweet to me.”

RELATED: Kirsten Dunst Says It’s ‘So Much Easier’ to Work Than ‘To Be a Stay At Home Mom’

Image zoom Geffen/Kobal/Shutterstock

Dunst earned a Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actress in a drama for her work in the movie.

The film also starred Christian Slater as a journalist interviewing Pitt’s character decades after the start of the movie, and featured Antonio Banderas as another vampire.

Dunst also talked about returning to work on her new show On Becoming a God in Central Florida while on the Late Show. The actress started filming the Showtime series five months after welcoming son Ennis with actor Jesse Plemons in May 2018.

“I was okay cause I had my mother-in-law, and family and friends would come visit so I always had people around me,” she said of being away from her baby. “It wasn’t so bad. It actually was a bit of a break from cleaning bottles.”

Dunst and Plemons, 31, began dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of season 2 of the FX series Fargo, where they played a married couple. News of their engagement surfaced in January 2017, when Dunst was spotted with what appeared to be an engagement ring at the Golden Globe Awards.

In June, the actress admitted expanding her family was definitely something she had in mind. “I’m at a stage in my life where I’m like, ‘I’ve been working since I was 3. It’s time to have babies and chill,’” she told Marie Claire U.K. for their July issue.

“I wasn’t one of those ‘I need a baby!’ people until my goddaughter was born. I love her so much. That love is just like … you can’t experience that unless you have a kid,” she added.