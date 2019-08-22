Kirsten Dunst Still Thinks Her Kiss with Brad Pitt 25 Years Ago Was 'Gross'

Kirsten Dunst may count herself among the list of lucky women who have locked lips with Brad Pitt — but that doesn’t mean she enjoyed it.

The actress, now 37, starred opposite Pitt, now 55, when she was just 11 and he was 20 in the drama Interview with a Vampire. The two shared a kiss, and Dunst was asked about it while she was promoting the movie back in 1994. The actress was shown a clip of her reacting to the kiss by Entertainment Tonight recently, and she stands by her initial reaction.

“Yeah, it was gross! I stand by that. It would have been so much creepier if an 11-year-old was like, ‘It was great.’ You’d be like, ‘There’s something wrong with this child,'” Dunst told the outlet after watching the video of her saying the kiss was “gross.”

“They were so sweet to me,” she continued of her costars, Pitt and a then-22-year-old Tom Cruise. “I mean, listen, that production, that film, was like nothing else I’ve ever experienced — maybe Marie Antoinette, because of where we shot. Other than that, they just don’t make movies like that anymore.”

Dunst also recalled her time with the blossoming A-Listers while appearing on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert last week. After Colbert asked if she remembered feeling how big of a deal it was to act opposite the two stars, Dunst was quick to point out the age difference between her and her famous male costars.

“I did, but I was also very innocent,” Dunst said of starring with the heartthrobs. “I feel like I watched Brad in A River Runs Through and Tom was in Far and Away, which I loved. They treated me like a little sister.”

Dunst earned a Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actress in a drama for her work in the movie.

The film also starred Christian Slater as a journalist interviewing Pitt’s character decades after the start of the movie, and featured Antonio Banderas as another vampire.

Dunst’s new series On Becoming a God in Central Florida airs on Showtime.