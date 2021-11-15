Kirsten Dunst Says She Would Play Mary Jane in Spider-Man Again: 'That Would Be Fun'

"I'd be old MJ at this point with little Spidey babies," Kirsten Dunst joked in an interview with Variety

Kirsten Dunst is open to joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The three-time Golden Globe nominee, 39, said she's not opposed to reprising her role as Mary Jane Watson in an upcoming Spider-Man movie during an interview with Variety. "I would do it. Why not? That would be fun," she said.

"I would never say no to something like that," Dunst added, before joking: "I'd be old MJ at this point with little Spidey babies."

Dunst starred opposite Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker's love interest in director Sam Raimi's Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004) and Spider-Man 3 (2007).

With Alfred Molina reprising his role as Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2 in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, there's been plenty of fan speculation that Maguire, 46, and other previous stars from the franchise will make surprise cameos — including Andrew Garfield, who took on the superhero role for The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014).

Although Dunst sounds happy to return to the franchise, she refuses to be known only for the role. She previously called out a fan who wrote on Twitter that she was "best known for her role as Spiderman's girlfriend."

"I don't really look at Twitter and stuff, I'm not really a social media girl," she said on The Talk in 2019. "But I was looking for the show and everything. I read it too and I was just like, 'Yeah, that's pretty s-----.' You know what I mean?"

"I was proud that my fans and everyone rallied around and supported me. It was a very ignorant tweet and it was done probably very carelessly by a man," Dunst added.