Kirsten Dunst Says She Feels People Think She's Just 'the Girl from Bring It On'

Kirsten Dunst has learned to take it all in stride when it comes to her career.

During a recent interview with Sirius XM’s In-Depth With Larry Flick, Dunst, 37, revealed “I’ve never been recognized in my industry.”

“Well, remember when Marie Antoinette — y’all panned it? And now you all love it,” Dunst said of the 2006 film. “Remember Drop Dead Gorgeous? Panned. Now you all love it.”

“It’s like interesting for me. I feel a lot of things I do people like later,” she revealed to Flick.

The star, who welcomed son Ennis Howard with fiancé Jesse Plemons in May 2018, also admits she would love to be recognized again during award season.

“I’ve never been nominated for anything. Maybe like, twice for a Golden Globe when I was little and one for Fargo. I always feel like nobody— I don’t know, maybe they just think I’m the girl from Bring It On,” she told Flick.

In 1996, Dunst was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Claudia in Interview with a Vampire. The actress has also starred in memorable films like Hidden Figures, Virgin Suicides, Spider-Man and The Beguiled.

“I am so chill. Maybe I don’t play the game enough? But then I do, I mean, I do everything I’m supposed to. It’s not like I’m rude or like, not doing publicity or anything,” she continued.

Dunst later shared, “I know that all you have is your work at the end of the day. And that’s all people really care about.”

Image zoom Kirsten Dunst in Bring It On Courtesy Everette Collection

“I’m intelligent enough to know that and have perspective,” Dunst told Flick.

However, she admitted, “It’d be nice to be recognized by your peers.”

Nonetheless, Dunst hasn’t let this feeling stop her from taking on dynamic roles and new projects.

The star’s latest work — On Becoming a God in Central Florida — premiered on Showtime earlier this month.

Dunst spoke to PEOPLE about the preparation she did before filming her role as Krystal Gill, explaining, “I watched some Honey Boo Boo and Toddlers & Tiaras for this role.”

Image zoom Kirsten Dunst in On Becoming a God in Central Florida Showtime

“It’s in her, she is an ex beauty pageant queen, no matter how high or low grade that version is.”

The actress also touched on her character’s fashion statement in the series — or lack thereof.

“Well, it’s kind of what she can afford and what could be in her closet, so I always wanted to look a little bit like not as polished as everyone else … or wearing the wrong outfit to the event she has to go to,” she said. “Krystal should look like a fish out of water, even though she tries to not be. You know?”

In the dark comedy, Dunst plays Krystal Gill, a water park employee and mother of one who schemes her way into a multi-billion dollar pyramid scheme that destroyed her family.

Image zoom Kirsten Dunst Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The series also stars Alexander Skarsgård, Theodore Pellerin, Ted Levine, Mel Rodriguez and Beth Ditto. Dunst is also serving as an executive producer.

The actress’s role as Krystal, who was a former beauty pageant contender, is a callback to her 1999 role as Amber Atkins, an aspiring beauty queen in Drop Dead Gorgeous.

“I mean, I loved making Drop Dead Gorgeous,” Dunst said. “I’ve always been into beauty contestant stuff and Krystal comes from that world.”

The film, which also starred Denise Richards, Kirstie Alley and Ellen Barkin, gained a cult following and earned Dunst a nomination for a Teen Choice Award.