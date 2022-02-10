Kirsten Dunst Felt 'Terrible' After an Actress Dismissed Bring It On as a 'Dumb Cheerleader Movie'

Kirsten Dunst remembers 2000's Bring It On becoming a surprise hit around the time she wanted "to be taken seriously" as an actress

Kirsten Dunst's feelings were once hurt by a fellow actress who dismissed Bring It On to her face.

Dunst — who scored her first Oscar nomination for The Power of the Dog earlier this week (alongside her real-life partner Jesse Plemons for the same film, no less) — recalled on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast how a peer dissed her for starring in the popular 2000 cheerleading comedy.

"During that age I was wanting to be taken seriously too, so I think that even though it was so successful I think there's part of me that always checks myself or checks what's around me. I remember another actress said something, actually," she said. "She was like, 'Well, I'm not in a dumb cheerleader movie' or something. Her saying that just made me feel so terrible about myself."

"It's so funny how one thing can really— it's not any of the good that sticks out; it's the one bad thing that really sticks out to you always," added Dunst.

Directed by Peyton Reed, Bring It On also starred Gabrielle Union, Eliza Dushku and Jesse Bradford. It spawned several movie sequels and a Broadway musical. Dunst, 39, said the popularity was a "complete surprise" to her at the time.

"It just goes to show you never know what's going to hit and resonate with people. I had no idea," she said. "I don't have that perspective when I'm making it or even watching it. I watched it and was like, 'Oh, this is fun' and my brother was like, 'This is gonna be huge!' And I was like, 'Really, Christian?' He was like, 'Yes!' "

Back in 2019, Dunst hinted that she would be on board with a proper Bring It On sequel if it came together. "If they wanted to make another movie, I would make another movie! Why not? It'd be so fun!" she said on The Kelly Clarkson Show at the time.