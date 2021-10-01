Kirsten Dunst stars in Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog opposite Benedict Cumberbatch, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and fiancé Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst Says an Oscar Win for Power of the Dog Would Be 'Awesome': 'Do It for My Mother'

Kirsten Dunst has Oscar gold in her sights.

The actress recently appeared on Variety's Awards Circuit Podcast in which she was asked about what she thought regarding the Oscar buzz for her performance in Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It couldn't come, if it does, at a better time," Dunst said of perhaps seeing an Oscar nomination and win in her future. "I've had two kids, I've been working in this industry for so long."

She continued, "It would mean so much to my family, too. It would be so fun to celebrate, because I know my family and friends have been waiting for a long time."

"Just do it for my mother! Just do it for Inez Dunst, please!" Dunst added, laughing. "It's obviously something that would be awesome."

The Power of the Dog stars Benedict Cumberbatch, as domineering rancher Phil Burbank who cruelly mocks his brother's new wife, Rose (Dunst) and her son, Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee). It's based on the 1967 novel of the same name by Thomas Savage.

Kirsten Dunst, Inez Rupprecht Kirsten Dunst and her mom Inez | Credit: David Livingston/WireImage

Dunst's fiancé Jesse Plemons also stars in the film as George, Rose's husband. They are joined by Thomasin McKenzie, Genevieve Lemon, Keith Carradine, Frances Conroy, Peter Carroll, and Adam Beach.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The movie had its world premiere at the 78th Venice International Film Festival last month, where Campion won the Silver Lion for Best Direction. It received a four-minute standing ovation at the festival.