Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Hold Hands in Cannes After He Premieres Movie at Festival

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are spending quality time in Cannes.

The couple held hands in France over the weekend after Plemons debuted his Martin Scorsese movie Killers of the Flower Moon at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.

Dunst, 41, and Plemons, 35, walked the red carpet together for the premiere, smiling in matching black-and-white attire. He then attended a photocall and press conference on Sunday, and was photographed on a stroll with Dunst later that day.

Scorsese, 80, and Plemons's Flower Moon costars Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio were also present for the prestigious film festival rollout of the new film.

PEOPLE confirmed in July that Plemons and Dunst were married after six years together. The Fargo and Power of the Dog costars share sons Ennis, 5, and James, 2.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Love & Death star Plemons told Entertainment Tonight last month how becoming a married couple changed their relationship.

"It's funny. I wasn't sure how different [marriage] was gonna feel because we've been together for a while and, two kids later, it's pretty solid, you know?" he said. "But there was something really nice about [a wedding] and actually setting aside time to celebrate it, and it does feel different, in a good way."

LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

He added of having a "mom-and-dad" date night at the Love & Death premiere at the time, "Half the time it's [at an event] like this, but we'll take it and I appreciate it nonetheless."

Plemons also told ET about meeting Dunst and connecting over their shared taste in their work. He said, "We connected first creatively and as friends and I just enjoy her instincts and her opinions so much. She has such great taste and [she's] very honest, which I appreciate."

Killers of the Flower Moon is in select theaters Oct. 6 and goes wide Oct. 20 before streaming globally on Apple TV+.