Kirsten Dunst Says She, Fiancé Jesse Plemons 'Haven't Planned a Wedding' Yet: 'It's Ridiculous'

"I didn’t want to be pregnant, get married, have a party and not be able to have fun," Kirsten Dunst says of her delayed wedding plans with Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are on their own timeline.

Speaking with the Los Angeles Times for an interview published Tuesday, the Oscar-nominated Power of the Dog actress, 39, reveals that while she and fiancé Plemons, 33, "call each other husband and wife," they have yet to make things official.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We have to get married at this point. It's ridiculous. We just haven't planned a wedding," said Dunst, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and having a second baby together as reasons she hasn't walked down the aisle just yet.

"I didn't want to be pregnant, get married, have a party and not be able to have fun with everybody," she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dunst and Plemons got engaged in January 2017, after previously meeting on the set of Fargo, where they played a married couple.

They also star as love interests in The Power of the Dog, for which they are both nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Supporting Actor/Actress categories.

"I don't wanna do another project without [Kirsten]. It's just the best," Plemons told PEOPLE in December. "We fell in love creatively first on Fargo, just immediately trusted each other. I'm constantly amazed by what she brings. She just operates from such a deep place in her soul."

And the feeling is mutual as, the previous month, Dunst told The Hollywood Reporter that her fiancé is "my favorite actor to work with."

RELATED VIDEO: Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons: A Love Story

Dunst also spoke about the comfort of having Plemons on set while tackling The Power of the Dog's "painful" subject matter.

"Thank God I had Jesse on set, to be honest," she told THR. "I thought about that, like, at least we had lunch together in the trailer and there was a reprieve and we'd ride home together. I could say whatever. I had him."