Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Step Out Together for Dior Show During Paris Fashion Week

The Oscar-nominated spouses sat front row Monday at the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 during Paris Fashion Week

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 23, 2023 02:20 PM
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Pelmons attend the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France.
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons. Photo: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are one fashionable pair.

The actor couple took in the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 show in Paris on Monday, sitting front row at the display during Paris Fashion Week.

Dunst, 40, looked chic in a pair of high-waisted tan trousers, a long-sleeved black shirt with a ruffled trim and black suspenders, finishing the look in black pointed-toed shoes and wearing her blonde locks in a chic bob.

Plemons, 34, sported a charcoal-gray suit over a navy-blue T-shirt, adding shiny black shoes to the ensemble, with his hair cut short.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst attend the Christian Dior front row during Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France.
Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

The outing comes six months after the Power of the Dog costars quietly married at the GoldenEye luxury resort near Ocho Rios, Jamaica, according to Page Six.

The duo met on set, having first worked together in 2015 when they played a married couple during season 2 of the FX hit series Fargo.

"I knew that she would be in my life for a long time," Plemons told The New York Times about working with Dunst for the first time.

Dunst added that they bonded over being former kid stars: "We laugh about the fact that we were two child actors, and we both made it out okay."

RELATED VIDEO: Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons: A Love Story

Though their romantic relationship didn't develop until about a year and a half after working together on Fargo, Dunst and Plemons have packed in several milestone moments together since they officially started dating.

After getting engaged in 2017, they welcomed two sons — Ennis and James, in May 2018 and summer 2021, respectively — before tying the knot this past July, adding to a banner year that also included respective first-time Oscar nominations, for their roles in The Power of the Dog.

Dunst previously noted to the Los Angeles Times earlier last year that although she and Plemons "call each other husband and wife," they hadn't gotten married yet and hadn't even planned the wedding.

"We have to get married at this point. It's ridiculous. We just haven't planned a wedding," she said in February 2022, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and their second pregnancy as roadblocks on the way to the altar. "I didn't want to be pregnant, get married, have a party and not be able to have fun with everybody."

Related Articles
Kirsten Dunst Jesse Plemmons
Newlyweds Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Step Out for a Date Night at Aaron Paul's Birthday Party
Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons' Relationship Timeline
Robert Pattison and Beckham Boys Attend Dior PFW Show
Robert Pattinson Wears a Sequin Kilt and the Beckham Boys Bond at Dior Show — See the Photos! 
Julia Louis Dreyfus
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Brings Her Activism to Sundance, Plus Drake, Ryan Gosling, Simone Biles and More
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (13716304zh) Michelle Yeoh arrives at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards at The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, in Los Angeles 2023 Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, United States - 15 Jan 2023 Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock (13713375ir) Amanda Seyfried 28th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 15 Jan 2023 Wearing Dior Same Outfit as catwalk model *13108156ay LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Angela Bassett attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards
Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst Marries Jesse Plemons After 6 Years Together
Tyler Posey
Tyler Posey Dons a Serious Moustache, Plus Lindsay Lohan, Cruz & David Beckham and More
Anya Taylor-Joy attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Sheer Dress and More Than 25 Carats of Diamonds at Critics Choice Awards
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 20: Lea Michele poses at the Sony Masterworks Broadway "Funny Girl" New Broadway Cast Recording CD official release day signing at The August Wilson Theater Lobby on January 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)
Lea Michele Signs 'Funny Girl' CDs in N.Y.C., Plus Nia Long, Post Malone, Burna Boy and More
Mary Berry Emma Thompson
Mary Berry & Emma Thompson Attend the Inspiration Awards, Plus Emilia Clarke, Kendall Jenner and More
reese witherspoon
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits from the Week
MILAN, ITALY - JANUARY 13: Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre arrive at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023/24 on January 13, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images for Gucci)
Idris Elba and Wife Sabrina Wear Complementary Ensembles at Gucci Fashion Show in Milan
Jessica Chastain and Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Jessica Chastain and Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo's Relationship Timeline
Oscars Couples
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Give Shout-Out to Their Sons from Oscars Red Carpet
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons
Kirsten Dunst and Fiancé Jesse Plemons Walk the 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet Together
Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst Says She, Fiancé Jesse Plemons 'Haven't Planned a Wedding' Yet: 'It's Ridiculous'