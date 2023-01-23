Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Step Out Together for Dior Show During Paris Fashion Week

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are one fashionable pair.

The actor couple took in the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 show in Paris on Monday, sitting front row at the display during Paris Fashion Week.

Dunst, 40, looked chic in a pair of high-waisted tan trousers, a long-sleeved black shirt with a ruffled trim and black suspenders, finishing the look in black pointed-toed shoes and wearing her blonde locks in a chic bob.

Plemons, 34, sported a charcoal-gray suit over a navy-blue T-shirt, adding shiny black shoes to the ensemble, with his hair cut short.

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

The outing comes six months after the Power of the Dog costars quietly married at the GoldenEye luxury resort near Ocho Rios, Jamaica, according to Page Six.

The duo met on set, having first worked together in 2015 when they played a married couple during season 2 of the FX hit series Fargo.

"I knew that she would be in my life for a long time," Plemons told The New York Times about working with Dunst for the first time.

Dunst added that they bonded over being former kid stars: "We laugh about the fact that we were two child actors, and we both made it out okay."

Though their romantic relationship didn't develop until about a year and a half after working together on Fargo, Dunst and Plemons have packed in several milestone moments together since they officially started dating.

After getting engaged in 2017, they welcomed two sons — Ennis and James, in May 2018 and summer 2021, respectively — before tying the knot this past July, adding to a banner year that also included respective first-time Oscar nominations, for their roles in The Power of the Dog.

Dunst previously noted to the Los Angeles Times earlier last year that although she and Plemons "call each other husband and wife," they hadn't gotten married yet and hadn't even planned the wedding.

"We have to get married at this point. It's ridiculous. We just haven't planned a wedding," she said in February 2022, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and their second pregnancy as roadblocks on the way to the altar. "I didn't want to be pregnant, get married, have a party and not be able to have fun with everybody."