Kirsten Dunst Hasn't Seen Spider-Man: No Way Home Yet ('Sorry!') But Will Watch with Son

Kirsten Dunst attends Netflix's "Power of the Dog" premiere during the 59th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall on October 1, 2021 in New York City.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Kirsten Dunst will see the new Spider-Man movie — eventually!

While chatting with PEOPLE Wednesday about her SAG Awards nomination for her performance in The Power of the Dog, the actress, 39, admitted she hasn't yet seen Spider-Man: No Way Home, though she's aware her Spider-Man costar Tobey Maguire returns for the Sony/Marvel sequel.

"I haven't. I'm sorry!" she says with a laugh.

Dunst, who played Mary Jane Watson opposite Maguire, now 46, in three Spider-Man movies between 2002 and 2007, adds, "I know I have to. I know Tobey's in it and it's such a huge surprise and everyone's freaking out. I will. I'll eventually watch it. You know, I'll watch it with my son, because he's starting to get into Spider-Man stuff. There's, like, a little-kid version of Spider-Man that he watches, so maybe he'll watch it with me."

(The actress shares sons Ennis, 3½, and James, 8 months, with Jesse Plemons.)

After Dunst and Maguire's era, Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone took over the Amazing Spider-Man franchise. Now it's Tom Holland as Peter Parker and Zendaya as MJ, colliding with the former franchise in the world-bending crossover sequel, now in theaters.

"It's such a cool legacy to be a part of, and to be the first one and be a Spider-Man fan," she says. "I feel like that's a really special thing because these fans have lived with these movies for so long and have grown up with it. It's legacy things that feel really exciting. It's nice to be excited about something. All of us are dealing with so much right now."

Kirsten Dunst Says She Would Play Spider-Man Role Mary Jane Again: 'That Would Be Fun' Credit: Columbia/Courtesy Everett Collection; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

"It's nice to have people want to go to the movie theater and see something that really makes their heart happy," says Dunst, adding, "I saw a reaction video [from a No Way Home screening] that someone sent me and I was like, 'Oh my God!' People really needed this right now — more than ever."

Now that the door to the Marvel Multiverse is open, Dunst says she would for sure be down to reprise her role as Mary Jane if asked.

"Of course I would. Of course. I've been asked about that a few times. That's a no-brainer," she says. "That was a huge part of my career and my life."