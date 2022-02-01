Kirsten Dunst Felt 'Overwhelmed' by Nude Scene That Was Cut from 2006 Film Marie Antoinette
Kirsten Dunst recalled being "nervous" while making the movie Marie Antoinette when she was 22 years old.
The actress, now 39, revealed to her former costar Jamie Dornan that she also felt "overwhelmed" while filming intimate scenes with director Sofia Coppola during Variety's Actors on Actors chat.
"All our stuff was like making out, and I'm not comfortable with that. It's never comfortable, ever," she explained. "I think my first time I even showed my breasts was with Sofia. She never used the take, and I don't even think you were there."
Dornan — who had his first acting role in Marie Antoinette — seemed surprised to learn of Dunst's experience on the film.
He responded, "God, that's crazy to know. I mean, you handled it well. I thought you were in control of everything."
Dornan, a Screen Actors Guild award nominee for his role as Pa in Belfast, also explained that the pair's first meeting was while filming a scene.
"I remember we had to improvise," he said. "Sofia did this thing of how we didn't really meet until we met in the scene. Isn't that right?"
"Oh yeah, which is sometimes a little bit more awkward," Dunst, who is nominated for a Screen Actors Guild award for her performance in Netflix's The Power of the Dog, added.
In November, Dunst opened up about working with Coppola on the 2000 movie The Virgin Suicides.
"This movie holds such a dear place in my heart because it was the first time I worked with Sofia," she said in a video shot by Netflix. "It was the first time I was seen as like a beautiful woman and have it be a female who gave me that."
She added, "It was very empowering for me at that age in terms of the way I felt about myself and my beauty."