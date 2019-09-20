Kirsten Dunst Slams Tweet Saying She's Known as Spider-Man's Girlfriend: 'That's Pretty Sh—y'

Kirsten Dunst is calling out the “pretty s—y” Reuters tweet that stated she was “best known for her role as Spiderman’s girlfriend.”

The tweet, made as Dunst was receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for her achievements in film, has since been deleted. Dunst played Mary Jane Watson in three Spider-Man films starring Tobey Maguire from 2002 to 2007.

Dunst, 37, spoke about the tweet in an upcoming episode of The Talk via Fox News while promoting her new Showtime series On Becoming a God in Central Florida.

“I don’t really look at Twitter and stuff, I’m not really a social media girl,” she said. “But I was looking for the show and everything. I read it too and I was just like, ‘Yeah, that’s pretty s—y.’ You know what I mean?”

She continued, “I was proud that my fans and everyone rallied around and supported me. It was a very ignorant tweet and it was done probably very carelessly by a man.”

Image zoom Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst in 2002's Spider-Man Columbia/Marvel/Kobal/Shutterstock

While Dunst did branch out in the early Spider-Man films, she’s been acting since she was a child with roles in the 1994 film Interview with the Vampire opposite Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt and which she was nominated for a Golden Globe.

Since then, Dunst has continued cultivating a repertoire of high-profile roles with Jumanji, Bring It On, Fargo, Marie Antoinette, The Virgin Suicides, Little Women with Winona Ryder and Melancholia, which won her the best actress prize at the Cannes Film Festival in 2011.

In August, Dunst admitted she’s felt like she’s “never been recognized in my industry” during an interview with SiriusXM’s In-Depth With Larry Flynt.

“Well, remember when Marie Antoinette — y’all panned it? And now you all love it,” Dunst said of the 2006 film. “Remember Drop Dead Gorgeous? Panned. Now you all love it.”

She continued, “It’s like interesting for me. I feel a lot of things I do people like later.”

Dunst also said she’s been left out of awards recognition in the past.

Image zoom Kirsten Dunst

“I’ve never been nominated for anything. Maybe like, twice for a Golden Globe when I was little and one for Fargo. I always feel like nobody — I don’t know, maybe they just think I’m the girl from Bring It On,” she said. “It’d be nice to be recognized by your peers.”

Dunst currently stars in On Becoming a God in Central Florida as Krystal Gill, a water park employee and mother of one who schemes her way into a multi-billion dollar pyramid scheme that destroyed her family.

The series also stars Alexander Skarsgård, Theodore Pellerin, Ted Levine, Mel Rodriguez and Beth Ditto. Dunst is also serving as an executive producer.

On Becoming a God in Central Florida airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.