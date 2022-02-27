Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons' Relationship Timeline

Here's everything to know about Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons' romance, from when they first met to when they got engaged

The duo first worked together in 2015 when they played a married couple during the second season of FX's hit series Fargo.

"I knew that she would be in my life for a long time," Plemons told The New York Times about working with Dunst for the first time.

Dunst added that they both bonded over being former child stars, saying, "We laugh about the fact that we were two child actors and we both made it out okay." Dunst's breakout role was in Interview with the Vampire when she was 11, while Plemons got his acting start in a Coke commercial when he was 2.

Though their romantic relationship didn't develop until about a year and a half after working together on Fargo, they have packed in several milestone moments together since they officially started dating.

In addition to getting engaged, they are also parents to two sons, Ennis Howard, 3, and James Robert, born in May 2021.

Most recently, they shared the screen again in Netflix's The Power of the Dog, which has earned both of them various award nominations.

As they get ready to bring their love to awards season, take a look back at their relationship timeline.

2015: Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons meet on the set of Fargo

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Credit: FX/courtesy Everett Collection

In 2015, Dunst and Plemons costarred on the second season of FX's Fargo, in which they played high school sweethearts. Though they clearly had a great connection working together, they didn't develop a romantic relationship until about a year and a half later, after Dunst split from actor Garrett Hedlund in April 2016.

May 2016: Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons spark relationship rumors

FILE - Fargo Co-stars Kirsten Dunst And Jesse Plemons Rumoured To Have Got Engaged Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

In May 2016, the former costars sparked romance rumors when they were spotted sharing a kiss in Studio City, California, though they never confirmed anything at the time.

January 2017: Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons get engaged

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst | Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

December 2017: ​​Kirsten Dunst reveals she's expecting her first child with Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemmons Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty

In December 2017, it was reported that Dunst was pregnant with the couple's first child. The actress later confirmed the news when she showed off her baby bump in Rodarte's Fall-Winter 2018 portrait series a month later.

May 2018: Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons welcome their first child

Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemmons Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

In May 2018, Dunst and Plemons welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Ennis Howard. A few months later, the couple made their first red carpet appearance as new parents as they attended the Emmy Awards in September.

August 2019: Jesse Plemons supports Kirsten Dunst at her Walk of Fame ceremony

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst Jesse Plemons (L) and Kirsten Dunst | Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

In August 2019, Dunst had Plemons and their son, Ennis, by her side as she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

During the ceremony, Plemons gave a sweet speech in Dunst's honor, saying, "Aside from the brilliant actor you are, I have also had the even greater pleasure of getting to know you as a person outside of work — KiKi or Keeks. Seeing the kind of mother and wife, daughter, sister, friend and cohort you are is why I and all of your friends and everyone else are here today and why we all love you."

March 2021: Kirsten Dunst reveals she's expecting her second child with Jesse Plemons

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In March 2021, Dunst revealed she was pregnant with her and Plemons' second child when she appeared on the cover of W Magazine. In the gorgeous images captured by Zoë Ghertner, Dunst could be seen showing off her baby bump.

May 2021: Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons welcome their second child

Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemmons Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

In May 2021, it was reported that Dunst gave birth to the couple's second child, a baby boy named James Robert. She later confirmed the news in an interview with The New York Times in September 2021.

"This is the newest guy, the Big Kahuna," she said of her newborn. "He's an angel, but he's a hungry angel. And a heavy angel."

November 2021: Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons costar in Netflix's The Power of the Dog

JESSE PLEMONS, KIRSTEN DUNST Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst in The Power of the Dog (2021) | Credit: KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX

In November 2021, Dunst and Plemons teamed up again for Netflix's The Power of the Dog, based on Thomas Savage's 1967 novel of the same name. In the Western psychological drama, Dunst plays a widow who falls in love with a Montana rancher named George Burbank (played by Plemons).

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Dunst said she was eager to work with Plemons on another project. "We actually talked to [The Power of the Dog producer] Tanya Seghatchian about what Jesse and I should do next," she told the publication. "We have some ideas, and Jesse and I definitely want [to] do another project. He's my favorite actor to work with."

February 2022: Kirsten Dunst opens up about wedding planning

Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemmons Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Dunst revealed that while she and fiancé Plemons "call each other husband and wife," they haven't officially tied the knot yet.

"We have to get married at this point. It's ridiculous. We just haven't planned a wedding," Dunst said, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and having a second baby together as reasons she hasn't walked down the aisle.