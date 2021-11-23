Kirsten Dunst Gushes About Acting with Fiancé Jesse Plemons: 'He's My Favorite Actor'

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons share two children and play a married couple in the upcoming film The Power of the Dog

Kirsten Dunst enjoys sharing scenes with her real-life partner Jesse Plemons.

The pair play a married couple in the Netflix film The Power of the Dog, and Dunst, 39, said she is already keeping an eye out for another collaboration with Plemons, 33, moving forward.

"We actually talked to [Power of the Dog producer] Tanya Seghatchian about what Jesse and I should do next. We have some ideas, and Jesse and I definitely want to do another project," Dunst told The Hollywood Reporter, adding, "He's my favorite actor to work with."

The two met in 2016 on the set of F/X's Fargo and started dating a year and a half afterward. They got engaged in January 2017. Now, Dunst and Plemons share two children together: sons Ennis, 3, and James Robert, whom they welcomed earlier this year.

On THR's 2021 Actress Roundtable discussion, Dunst talked about playing spouses with Plemons in the new Western. "It's funny to be so proper with someone that you've had a child with," she said of their onscreen dynamic.

She also spoke about the comfort of having him on set while tackling the film's "painful" subject matter. "Thank God I had Jesse on set, to be honest. I thought about that, like, at least we had lunch together in the trailer and there was a reprieve and we'd ride home together. I could say whatever. I had him."

In September 2020, the couple spoke to The New York Times about their relationship, with Plemons saying, "I knew that she would be in my life for a long time," after they met.

"We laugh about the fact that we were two child actors and we both made it out okay," Dunst added.

Back in August 2019, Plemons praised Dunst in a heartfelt speech during the actresses' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony: "Aside from the brilliant actor you are, I've also had the even greater pleasure of getting to know you as a person outside of work."

"Seeing the kind of mother, wife, daughter, sister, friend and cohort you are is why I and all of your friends and everyone else are here today and why we all love you," he added. "It's for the incredibly generous and amazing person that you are."