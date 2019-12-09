Kirk Douglas Turns 103! A Look Back at His Life, in His Own Words

“[My wife] used to have on our answering machine, ‘Spartacus and I are not home at the moment, please leave a message, ‘ ” says Kirk Douglas (here, in the ’50s). The 103-year-old actor shared this gem and more in a 2015 PEOPLE interview promoting his new collection of poetry, Life Could Be Verse: Reflections on Love, Loss, and What Really Matters, a unique look at his career, his 60-plus-year marriage to Anne Buydens and his four sons. “I’ve often used poetry to talk about what is important to me,” he adds.