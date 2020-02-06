Douglas embraces son Michael, here 4, his first child with wife Diana Dill, whom he married in 1943. The couple went on to have another son, Joel, before divorcing in 1951. "Kirk's career was constant, overwhelming - the guy didn't stop," Michael later told The Guardian. "Back then they were doing five movies a year. My father did 90-plus films ... He was also consumed with guilt because of the time he spent away from the family."