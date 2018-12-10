Kirk Douglas Turns 102 — See His Daughter-in-Law Catherine Zeta-Jones' Moving Tribute

Catherine Zeta-Jones is chummy with her father-in-law Kirk Douglas — and she made sure to wish him well as he turned the big 102.

On Sunday, the Queen America actress, 49, shared a sentimental tribute to her husband Michael Douglas‘ famous father on his monumental birthday.

Zeta-Jones posted a black-and-white video that paired a slideshow of moments from Kirk’s life with a moving piano rendition of “Beautiful.” The classic Christina Aguilera song is played by a young girl, who could be Zeta-Jones and Michael’s daughter Carys, now 15.

In the pictures, the Spartacus leading man spent time with his big brood, flashed his dashing grin in his younger days and danced playfully.

“Happy 102nd birthday to the most beautiful man,” Zeta-Jones captioned the post. “We love you Kirk.”

Carys also wished him a happy birthday, posting a throwback photo of her grandfather and father together. “102 years young to my inspiration, my pappy,” she wrote in the caption. “I can’t put into words how much you mean to me. Happy birthday, I love you.”

Michael and Zeta-Jones’ son Dylan, 18, posted a snap of Kirk boxing in his younger years. “Happy birthday Pappy 102 years!!! Though you are adored by millions, my love for you is by far the greatest. Love you forever and always,” he wrote.

Kirk is not missing a beat as he grows older. In November, Michael, 74, revealed on Live with Kelly and Ryan that Kirk has picked up FaceTime.

“He’s amazing. He’s discovered FaceTime. He just loves it,” he said.

In December, Michael told PEOPLE that Kirk remains skilled at betting on sports games.

“He beats me all the time,” the actor, who recently nabbed a Golden Globe nomination for his work in The Kominsky Method, said. “The last bet I made with him was for $100 on a Jets game — and I lost.”

“I’m a big sports junkie and my father knows nothing about [the games],” Michael added. “I can pick any team and he’ll just take the other one…and [yet] he cleans my clock.”

When Michael received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in November, Kirk was sure to attend — and he received a special shout-out from Michael in return.

“It means so much to me, Dad, that you’re here today,” Michael said in his speech. “Thank you for your advice, inspiration, and I’ll say it simply and with all my heart: I’m so proud to be your son.”

“Seeing Kirk get emotional when Michael said, ‘I’m so proud to be your son, Dad’ — even now I think about it,” Zeta-Jones told PEOPLE Now later in November. “Kirk being there in his wheelchair — he was adamant. No way he was not going to be there.”