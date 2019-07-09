Remember the Titans' Kip Pardue Fined $6,000 After SAG-AFTRA Finds He Engaged in Sexual Misconduct

Image zoom Kip Pardue David Livingston/Getty Images

Kip Pardue has been fined $6,000 after being accused of sexual misconduct.

Pardue, 43, was accused by actress Sarah Scott of masturbating in front of her in May 2018 during the filming of a pilot called Mogulettes.

The actor, who has starred in Remember the Titans and Marvel’s Runaways, was found “guilty of a serious misconduct in violation” of the SAG-AFTRA constitution, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times.

According to the Times, Pardue has the opportunity to lower the fine to $3,000 if he chooses to take an online workplace sexual harassment training module within 90 days of receiving notice by the guild.

Pardue’s attorney Shepard Kopp said in a statement to PEOPLE that his client “never engaged in any non-consensual activity” and that Pardue “does not intend to re-litigate this matter and will have no further comment.”

Reps for Scott and a spokesperson for SAG-AFTRA did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

According to a 2018 report in the Times, Scott alleged Pardue grew aroused while they were filming a sex scene and took her hand and placed it on his groin. After filming was over, Scott claimed Pardue called her into his dressing room where he allegedly masturbated in front of her.

“I literally froze,” Scott recalled to the Times. “I said, ‘What are you doing?'”

“This isn’t a #MeToo thing,” she said he responded. “I’m not your employer. It’s not like I can fire you.”

Image zoom Sarah Scott; Kip Pardue Charley Gallay/Getty; Jerritt Clark/Getty

Pardue (Remember the Titans) released a statement to the outlet at the time apologizing for placing Scott’s hand on his groin while on set, but denied all other claims made by the actress.

“I clearly misread the situation during a sex scene on set and have apologized to Sarah,” Pardue said in the statement to the LA Times. “I never intended to offend her in any way and deeply regret my actions and have learned from my behavior.”

The former True Blood actress tweeted about the guild’s decision on Sunday, writing, “The earth is shaking, but I am on solid ground after breaking my own silence thx you ♡ @pamelarackguest @caitlindulany @_jessicabarth_ @oliviamunn @RoArquette @JohnSchaech @MiraSorvino @amyschumer @AndreaBOGART @AmyKinLA.”

Scott made a formal complaint against SAG-AFTRA and the two sides recently went into mediation, according to the LA Times. The recent development follows months of Scott trying to get her story out, which she recalled in detail in the story.

“I am disappointed that Kip has chosen to hide behind his actions,” Scott said. “Speaking out about this has been extraordinarily difficult for me, and now I understand why so many people don’t. My goal remains the same — my wish is for Kip to take full responsibility for all of his actions.”

She continued, “In Hollywood terms, I am not a name, but I am a working actress. This is how I make my money, and help support my family. I’ve been out in Los Angeles pounding the pavement as a proud union member for 15 years.

“I was sexually violated while at work, and even though I had the courage to tell anyone and everyone who’d listen, as time went on it seemed like I had very little control in truly preventing this from happening to anyone else,” she added.