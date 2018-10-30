Marvel's Runaways Star Kip Pardue Accused of Sexual Misconduct, Says He 'Misread the Situation'

Marvel’s Runaways actor Kip Pardue has been accused of sexual misconduct by True Blood actress Sarah Scott in a new report by the Los Angeles Times, where she claims he masturbated in front of her after making her touch his groin.

Scott alleges Pardue grew aroused while they were filming a sex scene for a TV pilot titled Mogulettes in May. The actress, 35, claims Pardue, 43, took her hand and placed it on his groin as the scene was about to start.

After filming was over, Scott, also known for the TV show Castle, alleges Pardue called her into his dressing room where he masturbated in front of her.

“I literally froze,” Scott recalled to the LA Times. “I said, ‘What are you doing?’”

RELATED VIDEO: Rosanna Arquette Reveals the Advice She Would Give to Her Younger Self in the Wake of the Me Too Movement

“This isn’t a #MeToo thing,” she said he responded. “I’m not your employer. It’s not like I can fire you.”

Pardue (Remember the Titans) released a statement to the outlet apologizing for placing Scott’s hand on his groin, but denied all other claims made by the actress.

“I clearly misread the situation during a sex scene on set and have apologized to Sarah,” Pardue said in the statement to the LA Times. “I never intended to offend her in any way and deeply regret my actions and have learned from my behavior.”

Pardue in Remember the Titans Tracy Bennett/Walt Disney/Bruckheimer/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Scott further alleges she confronted Pardue while leaving the set that day and claims he responded that she was “just so hot” as an explanation for his actions.

Jonathan Steinsapir, Pardue’s attorney, told the LA Times that his client “would welcome a SAG hearing or any other fair process to resolve this matter.”

Scott made a formal complaint against SAG-AFTRA and the two sides recently went into mediation, according to the LA Times. The recent development follows months of Scott trying to get her story out, which she recalled in detail in the story.

Sarah Scott in True Blood HBO

“I am disappointed that Kip has chosen to hide behind his actions,” Scott said. “Speaking out about this has been extraordinarily difficult for me, and now I understand why so many people don’t. My goal remains the same — my wish is for Kip to take full responsibility for all of his actions.”

RELATED: Tatum O’Neal Says She Was ‘Sexually Assaulted’ Multiple Times as a Child Actress

She continued, “In Hollywood terms, I am not a name, but I am a working actress. This is how I make my money, and help support my family. I’ve been out in Los Angeles pounding the pavement as a proud union member for 15 years. I was sexually violated while at work, and even though I had the courage to tell anyone and everyone who’d listen, as time went on it seemed like I had very little control in truly preventing this from happening to anyone else.”