Kimi, directed by Steven Soderbergh and starring Zoë Kravitz, is streaming exclusively on HBO Max now

First Kimi Reviews Call It a 'Thriller for the Age of Isolation' and 'Love Letter to Hitchcock'

The first critics' reactions to Steven Soderbergh's new thriller, Kimi, are in.

The newly released HBO Max film stars Zoë Kravitz as a voice-stream interpreter who believes she hears a premeditated murder while intercepting in-home audio from Kimi, a service similar to Amazon Alexa.

According to Variety Chief Film Critic Owen Gleiberman, Kimi is a "thriller for the age of isolation" that, despite it being "one of [Soderbergh's] 'little' films," marks a return to a "spirit" of filmmaking Gleiberman hasn't seen much in theaters lately.

IndieWire's Chief Film Critic David Ehrlich calls Kimi a "Blow Out for the age of Alexa before making a hard pivot into Panic Room territory," saying the film is "a fun, quick, even-handed COVID doodle powered by Zoë Kravitz's flinty performance as hacker Amélie."

kimi, zoe kravitz Critic reviews for Kimi (2022) | Credit: Twitter

Manohla Dargis of The New York Times considers the film "a lean and tense nerve-shredder set in the uneasy now," saying it's "too bad" it's only available on the small screen.

She draw comparisons to Hitchcock's Rear Window (1954) and David Miller's Midnight Lace (1960) — as well as, like Ehrlich, the David Fincher-directed Panic Room (2002).

"I especially love how it turns another staple from classic noir and the paranoid thriller, the (usually) male protagonist who nobody believes, into a woman whose paranoia is as righteous as it is right," Dargis concludes.

Kimi currently sits at an 86% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with an 83% Audience Score.

As Kravitz's character, Angela, attempts to alert the proper authorities to the violent crime in Kimi, she is rebuffed from everyone she meets, sending her down a dark path as she tries to investigate the crime herself.

Angela's investigation soon earns her the attention of higher forces who aim to stop her from discovering the truth.