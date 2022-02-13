Kim Novak's Life in Photos

Born Marilyn Pauline Novak on Feb. 13, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois, Kim Novak began her career as a model for a refrigerator company during her last semester in junior college.

The company toured the country, and during its stop in Los Angeles, Novak stood in as an extra in two films – one being 1954's The French Line (starring Jane Russell).

Through her work as an extra, Novak was discovered by an agent, and was soon after signed with Columbia Pictures.