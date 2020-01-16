Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West Are Paying for Fans to See Legal Drama Just Mercy

Kim Kardashian West was “so moved” by the legal drama Just Mercy that she’s giving her followers the opportunity to see it for free.

In an Instagram Story that was captured by The Shade Room on Tuesday, Kardashian West, 39, explained that she and husband Kanye West had partnered with non-profit organization Represent Justice to buy out movie theaters across the country for free screenings of the film.

“I was so moved after seeing #JustMercy, that Kanye and I want to make sure you have the chance to see it too,” Kardashian West — who is currently studying for the bar exam in order to become a lawyer — wrote on her Instagram Story.

“So we are joining @werepjustice to buy out theaters across the country to give you a chance to win tickets to a free screening,” she explained. “Sign up at representjustice.org/kkw and get ready to be blown away by the incredible work of Bryan Stevenson and the Equal Justice Initiative and the amazing performances by Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, and Brie Larson.”

The acclaimed movie follows the real-life story of lawyer Bryan Stevenson, who has worked tirelessly toward freeing wrongfully convicted inmates. Jordan, who helped produce the film, stars as Stevenson, while Foxx plays wrongfully convicted Alabama woodcutter Walter McMillian, who was sentenced to death in 1988 for the murder of an 18-year-old white woman.

The film is based on Stevenson’s 2014 memoir Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption.

“What appealed most was being able to share Bryan’s inspiring story and shed light on those affected by the inequities and implications of our current criminal justice system,” Jordan previously told PEOPLE about why he was so drawn to the project.

“It’s easy to ignore statistics; it’s harder when you put a human face to it,” he said. “I hope that giving more context to something that’s been happening for such a long time and understanding that it’s still happening will give people a sense of appreciation for the freedom that we have, but also motivate them to demand answers for the injustices that are continually happening today.”

Kardashian West has made criminal justice reform her main focus as she undergoes a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm with the hopes of taking the bar in 2022.

The reality star has made several trips to the White House, working with the president to expand prison reform initiatives. The star has also partnered with CNN commentator Van Jones and attorney Jessica Jackson, co-founders of #cut50, a national bipartisan advocacy group on criminal justice reform.

As part of her work with the group, the KKW beauty mogul has been visiting prisons, petitioning governors and attending meetings at the White House. In 2018, the reality star successfully petitioned the president to commute the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a nonviolent drug offender.

For a chance to see Just Mercy for free courtesy of Kardashian West, enter here. Just Mercy is in theaters now.