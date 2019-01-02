Kim Kardashian West has jumped on the Bird Box bandwagon, but it’s a little too late for her pal Chrissy Teigen.

On Tuesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, told her followers that she was finally watching the Sandra Bullock-led thriller on Netflix — which the streaming giant says has been viewed by over 45 million accounts since it was released on the platform on Dec. 21.

“Watching Bird Box,” she tweeted to her 59.2 million followers. “I really like it. Who has seen it?”

That’s when Teigen, 33, chimed in. An expert on Twitter, where seemingly non-stop memes about the movie have been spread in recent days, Teigen poked fun at her friend.

“Kimberly like everyone in the entire world,” she wrote.

Bird Box follows Bullock, 54, as Malorie, a woman who is forced to navigate a post-apocalyptic world blindfolded with her children in order to avoid a band of mysterious creatures that destroyed the world by taking on the form of people’s worst fears.

The film, directed by Susanne Bier, also stars John Malkovich (In the Line of Fire), Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight), Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook) and Bullock’s Oceans 8 costar Sarah Paulson, who plays Bullock’s sister.

“They are a bit like sisters [in real life],” Bier told PEOPLE in an exclusive first look at the film in October. “Like between takes, they were talking one time and I was like, ‘Hey girls, I’m actually trying to direct you!’ It was hugely important that there be a sense of humor in it, that it wasn’t gonna be a just entirely dark, scary film.”

Bier also applauded Bullock’s commitment to the role.

“Sandy had a consultant who is someone who teaches people who have recently become blind, and helped her understand how to navigate a world where you can’t see,” Bier said. “She was really blindfolded. She’s such a dedicated and fearless actress that she was really blindfolded. It helped her tremendously.”

Bullock told PEOPLE exclusively that the horror aspect of the movie was especially challenging for her because she “[hates] being scared” and that it was physically exhausting at times.

“I didn’t want it to look like somebody that had the experience,” she said of learning how to canoe — her character had never rowed a boat before. “I was really tired every day.”

Acting with kids also affected the dynamic on set, Bullock revealed.

“People always tell you don’t work with children and animals, and that’s because no one’s going to be looking at you when you have children and animals onscreen,” the mother of two mused. “That’s going to be the case with this because these two kids are heart-breakingly beautiful and good.”

Bird Box is now streaming on Netflix.