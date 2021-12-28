Kim Kardashian posted photos from Spider-Man: No Way Home's pivotal scenes on her Instagram Story, prompting fan outrage about showcasing spoilers from the new movie

Kim Kardashian Deletes Spider-Man Spoilers from Her Instagram After Fans Accuse Her of 'Ruining' It

Spoiler alert, Kim Kardashian!

On Monday night, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 41, posted photos on her Instagram Story while watching the blockbuster new Marvel movie Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Kardashian showcased a few pivotal moments from the highly anticipated sequel's climactic third act, prompting fans to express outrage for giving away spoilers to her 273 million Instagram followers. She has since deleted the posts.

"Thanks kim kardashian for ruining spiderman nwh," one person tweeted, as another said, "Why did @KimKardashian just post Spider-Man spoilers on her ig story like she don't got millions of followers."

"I've muted everything Spider-Man related on all my socials to avoid spoilers since I'm watching it tomorrow …. Just for Kim Kardashian to post a whole f------ spoiler on her ig," wrote another fan on Twitter. Someone else tweeted, "Now why did @KimKardashian ruin Spider-Man for me?!? What did I ever do to you??!!"

Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters on Dec. 17 and has since become the first movie in the pandemic era to reach $1 billion at the worldwide box office. On opening weekend, Kardashian and Pete Davidson spent time together in Staten Island, where they went to see the movie at a local movie theater.

The No Way Home cast participated in a video campaign urging fans not to spoil the movie's surprises for other fans after seeing the movie. Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon all say in the clip, "We just wanted to put out a little message asking that when you guys do see the movie, please don't spoil it for anyone."

The third installment in the Spider-Man franchise follows Peter Parker (Holland) after the world finds out his superhero identity. Wishing to return to the way things were before everyone knew he is Spider-Man, Peter enlists help from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to change the course of history.

However, things eventually go haywire when the two unintentionally break open the Multiverse and villains from alternate realities start coming after Peter.

Holland, 25, recently told PEOPLE about playing Peter Parker/Spider-Man over the years, saying, "I've loved every minute of it. I've been so grateful to Marvel and Sony for giving us the opportunity and keeping us on and allowing our characters to progress. It's been amazing."

"That's why for me," he continued, "I don't want to say goodbye to Spider-Man — but I feel like we might be ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man."