Kim Cattrall Explains What 'Loss' Has Taught Her After Her Brother's Death: Time Is 'Precious'

Kim Cattrall is finding new ways to appreciate the relationships in her life after suffering the tragic death of her brother.

The former Sex and the City actress, 62, first enlisted fans to help her find her missing brother in Canada in early 2018, but later sadly revealed that he had died. He was 55.

Since then, Cattrall said she’s learning to hold on to more moments with those she loves, even if their separation isn’t permanent.

“I think recently the thing that has taught me the most is loss,” she told reporters at Fox’s TCA day on Wednesday while promoting her new the network’s upcoming show Filthy Rich.

“I’ve lost two family members and I think what it teaches me, I’m not there yet, but to really enjoy what you do, your family, your friends, to really appreciate…when I say goodbye to somebody I’m not going to see for awhile,” she continued. “The thought is now I might not see them again or for a couple months but I want to keep those connections. I feel I value them much more, they take up more of how I want to spend my time because I realize how precious it is.”

Image zoom Kim Cattrall and her brother Chris Kim Cattrall instagram

Not long after she asked fans to help find Chris after he went missing in Canada, Cattrall mourned his death on Twitter on Feb. 4, 2018.

“It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall,” she wrote. “At this time we ask for privacy. We want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time.”

Weeks later, Cattrall traveled to Scotland where she honored her brother, and lit a candle in his memory.

“Thank you to St Cuthbert’s Parish Minister in Edinburgh Reverend Peter Sutton and our wonderful, joyful Scottish friends for making us laugh today,” she captioned a photo, posted Feb. 24, 2018. “Lighting a candle in memory of our brother, son, father, & husband, Christopher Adrian Alexander Cattrall. Forever in our thoughts. RIP xo.”